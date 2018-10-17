Jets Fall to McDavid & Oilers



Edmonton captain Connor McDavid set an NHL record Tuesday night in the Oilers 5-4 come from behind victory over the Winnipeg Jets at Bell MTS Place.

McDavid, who had two goals and two assists, got a point on the Oilers' first nine goals of the season to break the record of seven set by Adam Oates with the Detroit Red Wings in 1986-87.

Darnell Nurse scored the winner for the visitors 1:25 into overtime.

Adam Lowry had a pair of goals for the Jets while singles went to Ben Chiarot and Mark Scheifele.

Scheifele's second of the season 62 seconds into the middle period extended the Jets lead to 4-1.

Ty Rattie cut Winnipeg's lead to 4-2 as he beat Connor Hellebuyck 18 seconds into the third period.

McDavid potted his second of the night on the power play just over two minutes later and Jesse Puljujarvi scored the equalizer with 6:21 left in regulation.

Hellebuyck finished the game with 30 saves.

The Jets (3-2-1) continue their six-game homestand Thursday night when they meet the Vancouver Canucks.



photos courtesy Ray Peters



