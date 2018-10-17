Details
Category: Local Sports


Edmonton captain Connor McDavid set an NHL record Tuesday night in the Oilers 5-4 come from behind victory over the Winnipeg Jets at Bell MTS Place.

McDavid, who had two goals and two assists, got a point on the Oilers' first nine goals of the season to break the record of seven set by Adam Oates with the Detroit Red Wings in 1986-87.

Darnell Nurse scored the winner for the visitors 1:25 into overtime.

Adam Lowry had a pair of goals for the Jets while singles went to Ben Chiarot and Mark Scheifele.

Scheifele's second of the season 62 seconds into the middle period extended the Jets lead to 4-1.

Ty Rattie cut Winnipeg's lead to 4-2 as he beat Connor Hellebuyck 18 seconds into the third period.

McDavid potted his second of the night on the power play just over two minutes later and Jesse Puljujarvi scored the equalizer with 6:21 left in regulation.

Hellebuyck finished the game with 30 saves.

The Jets (3-2-1) continue their six-game homestand Thursday night when they meet the Vancouver Canucks.


photos courtesy Ray Peters


View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://pembinavalleyonline.com/local-sports/jets-fall-to-mcdavid-oilers#sigProIdab2534fb2b

Submit Sports News

More Sports News

Flyers Rally To Beat Oil Capitals

The Winkler Flyers scored four straight goals in the third period in a 5-3 win over the visiting Virden Oil Capitals on Tuesday night. Colton Friesen scored twice and Connor Beebe and Drake Burgin…

Jets Fall to McDavid & Oilers

Edmonton captain Connor McDavid set an NHL record Tuesday night in the Oilers 5-4 come from behind victory over the Winnipeg Jets at Bell MTS Place. McDavid, who had two goals and two assists, got a…

Off the Tee

The Carman golf course will be open until Sunday night. Head professional Dean North will join Clayton Dreger on Off the Tee which airs Tuesdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.

Jets Begin Homestand with Win over Hurricanes

Bryan Little scored the go-ahead goal with 2:09 left in the third period as the Winnipeg Jets opened their six-game homestand with a 3-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes Sunday night at Bell MTS…

The Bombers/Hawks Report

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers shutout the Saskatchewan Roughriders 31-0 and the Pembina Valley Hawks won a pair of games in Thompson. Winnipeg linebacker Adam Bighill and Pembina Valley co-coach Jeff…

Flyers Earn Shootout Victory In Virden

The Winkler Flyers moved back in the win column on Saturday night with an exciting shootout victory in Virden. Brody Moffatt and Griffin Leonard both scored third period goals for the Flyers and Josh…

Provincial Rural High School Soccer Championships

Provincial Rural High School Soccer [email protected] Swan RiverGirls FinalNorthlands Parkway (Winkler) 1 Stonewall 0Third Place GameMinnedosa 3 Lorette 2Girls SemifinalsNorthlands Parkway 3 Lorette 2…

Flyers Run Into Hot Goalie In Loss To Wayway

The Winkler Flyers deserved a better fate on Friday night in a 4-1 loss to the visiting Waywayseecappo Wovlerines. Griffin Leonard scored Winkler’s lone goal as the Flyers fired nearly 40 shots on…

Sportsbeat

Altona's Kate Friesen has started her senior year at Providence College in Rhode Island. The captain of the Friars hockey team will join Clayton Dreger on Sportsbeat which airs Fridays at 11:35 a.m.…

The Flyers Report

Winkler can move back to .500 with a win over the Waywayseecappo Wolverines on Friday night. Head coach Steve Mullin will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which airs Thursdays at 11:35 a.m. &…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Tuesday, October 16th

MJHL
Winkler 5 Virden 3
Portage 7 Selkirk 5
Dauphin 6 OCN 3

WHL
Spokane 6 Brandon 4

NHL
Edmonton 5 Winnipeg 4 (OT)
New Jersey 3 Dallas 0
Philadelphia 6 Florida 5 (SO)
N.Y. Rangers 3 Colorado 2 (SO)
Vancouver 3 Pittsburgh 2 (OT)
Tampa Bay 4 Carolina 2
Minnesota 2 Arizona 1
Vegas 4 Buffalo 1

Major League Baseball
American League
Championship Series
Boston 8 Houston 2
(Red Sox lead best of 7 series 2-1)
National League
Championship Series
Los Angeles 2 Milwaukee 1 (13 innings)
(series tied 2-2)

NBA
Boston 105 Philadelphia 87
Golden State 108 Oklahoma City 100

Wednesday, October 17th

South Central Athletic Conference
High School Varsity Volleyball
Northlands Parkway vs J.H. Bruns
@ Winkler, (g) 6 p.m. (b) 7:30 p.m.

MJHL
Waywayseecappo at Neepawa, 7 p.m.
Steinbach at Portage, 7:30 p.m.

NHL
St. Louis at Montreal, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 6 p.m.
Boston at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Major League Baseball
National League
Championship Series
Milwaukee at Los Angeles, 4:05 p.m.
(best of 7 series tied 2-2)
American League
Championship Series
Boston at Houston, 7:39 p.m.
(Red Sox lead series 2-1)

NBA
Milwaukee at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Miami at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login