Jets Fall to the Wild

The Winnipeg Jets offensive woes continued Saturday afternoon.

The Minnesota Wild scored a goal in each period and defeated Winnipeg 3-1.

The Jets have scored one goal in four of their last five games and it was the second game in row that the visiting team ended a losing skid at Bell MTS Place.

The Calgary Flames snapped a three-game losing streak on Thursday and Minnesota ended a five-game slide.

Matt Bartkowski and Charlie Coyle scored to give the Wild a 2-0 lead after 40 minutes.

Patrik Laine’s 24th of the season on the power play goal at 7:12 of the third period got Winnipeg within one.

Winkler’s Eric Fehr sealed the deal for Minnesota as he scored an empty-netter with 47 seconds remaining in regulation.

Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk stopped 26 of 27 shots while Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves in net for the Jets.

Winnipeg defenseman Dustin Byfuglien left with seven minutes left in the third period with a lower body injury and did not return.

The Jets (24-11-2) play their final game of 2018 on New Year’s Eve against the Oilers in Edmonton.


