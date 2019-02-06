Jets Lose In OT to Sharks

Details
The Winnipeg Jets three-game winning streak came to an end Tuesday night at Bell MTS Place.

Joe Pavelski scored a short-handed goal at 2:49 of overtime to lift the San Jose Sharks past Winnipeg 3-2.

Blake Wheeler and Mathieu Perreault did the goal scoring for the Jets.

Perreault reached 300 career NHL points with his 11th goal of the season in the second period.

Logan Couture and Marcus Sorenson replied for the Sharks who never had the lead in regulation.

Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves while San Jose netminder Martin Jones faced 27 shots.

Winnipeg defenceman Josh Morrissey left the game in the first period with a lower body injury after blocking a shot from Sharks forward Kevin Labanc.

The Jets (34-16-3) begin a three-game road trip Thursday when they meet the Montreal Canadiens.

 

photos courtesy Ray Peters

 

