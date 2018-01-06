Details
Category: Local Sports


The Winnipeg Jets picked up win number 24 of the season Friday night at Bell MTS Place.

Blake Wheeler had a goal and an assist as Winnipeg defeated the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 extending their point steak to five games.

The Jets captain has scored in four straight games and has eight points during his five-game point streak.

“It’s the ebbs and flows of the season,” said Wheeler. “Four games you have 10 points and sometimes you go five or six games and have just a couple of them. It’s not about points for me, it’s finding a way for our team to win. Obviously when (Mark) Scheifele went down I wanted to step up and make an impact but I’m not alone in that. Everyone did that. The teams been playing good and the pucks been finding me.”

Dustin Byfuglien with his first of the season and Jacob Trouba scored in the first period while Bryan Little potted his eighth just 25 seconds into the final frame.

Marco Scandella, Johan Larsson and Scott Wilson replied for the Sabres.

Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves.

The Jets (24-11-7) host the San Jose Sharks on Sunday.


photos courtesy Ray Peters


View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://pembinavalleyonline.com/local-sports/jets-point-streak-continues#sigProIdb0cd28a3b7

Saturday, January 6th

SEMHL
Carman 10 Winkler 2
Warren 4 Morden 2

MJHL
Winkler 3 Dauphin 2
Neepawa 9 Wpg Blues 4
Portage 6 OCN 4

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Pembina Valley 16 Norman 1
Southwest 3 Central Plains 2
Brandon 5 Wpg Bruins 1
Eastman 5 Yellowhead 1
Interlake 6 Kenora 3
Wpg Wild 8 Parkland 1

MFMHL
Pembina Valley 2 Central Plains 0

AHL
Manitoba 4 Iowa 3

NHL
Toronto 3 Vancouver 2
Philadelphia 6 St. Louis 3
Dallas 5 Edmonton 1
Boston 7 Carolina 1
Ottawa 6 Tampa Bay 3
N.Y. Rangers 2 Arizona 1 (SO)
Minnesota 7 Colorado 2
Anaheim at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

NFL
AFC Wild Card
Tennessee 22 Kansas City 21
NFC Wild Card
Atlanta 26 L.A. Rams 13

NBA
Golden State 121 L.A. Clippers 105
Boston 87 Brooklyn 85
Cleveland 131 Orlando 127
Detroit 108 Houston 101
Indiana 125 Chicago 86
New Orleans at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Denver at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Sunday, January 7th

MJHL
Winkler at Waywayseecappo, 4 p.m.
OCN at Swan Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Neepawa at Steinbach, 7 p.m.
Virden at Wpg Blues, 6:30 p.m.

MFMHL
Pembina Valley vs Wpg Avros
@ Morden, 2:30 p.m.

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Brandon at Wpg Wild, 2:15 p.m.
Yellowhead at Wpg Thrashers, 1 p.m.
Southwest vs Wpg Bruins
@ Souris, 2 p.m.

WHL
Saskatoon at Brandon, 4 p.m.

NHL
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 12 p.m.
Edmonton at Chicago, 2 p.m.
San Jose at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 2 p.m.
Florida at Columbus, 4 p.m.
Vancouver at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 8:30 p.m.

NFL
AFC Wild Card
Buffalo at Jacksonville, 12:05 p.m.
NFC Wild Card
Carolina at New Orleans, 3:40 p.m.

NBA
Utah at Miami, 2:30 p.m.
New York at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Portland, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

