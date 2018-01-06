Jets Point Streak Continues



The Winnipeg Jets picked up win number 24 of the season Friday night at Bell MTS Place.



Blake Wheeler had a goal and an assist as Winnipeg defeated the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 extending their point steak to five games.



The Jets captain has scored in four straight games and has eight points during his five-game point streak.



“It’s the ebbs and flows of the season,” said Wheeler. “Four games you have 10 points and sometimes you go five or six games and have just a couple of them. It’s not about points for me, it’s finding a way for our team to win. Obviously when (Mark) Scheifele went down I wanted to step up and make an impact but I’m not alone in that. Everyone did that. The teams been playing good and the pucks been finding me.”



Dustin Byfuglien with his first of the season and Jacob Trouba scored in the first period while Bryan Little potted his eighth just 25 seconds into the final frame.



Marco Scandella, Johan Larsson and Scott Wilson replied for the Sabres.



Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves.



The Jets (24-11-7) host the San Jose Sharks on Sunday.





photos courtesy Ray Peters



