Jets & Predators Even at Two



The Jets and Predators split the first two games of their Western Conference semifinal in Nashville and now they've done the same in Winnipeg.

Pekka Rinne made 32 saves as the Predators defeated the Jets 2-1 Thursday at Bell MTS Place.

Ryan Hartman and P.K. Subban did the goal scoring for the visitors who evened the NHL's best-of-seven second round series at two games a piece.

Hartman got Nashville on the board first as he found the loose puck from a scramble in front of the Jets net and beat Connor Hellebuyck with 2:40 remaining in the first period.

Subban potted the eventual game winner on the power play at 14:36 of the middle frame.

"I just think it was one of those games," said Winnipeg forward Bryan Little when asked about the Predators ability to keep them off the scoreboard in game four compared to what the Jets were able to generate earlier in the series. "It wasn't anything special. It wasn't one specific thing. You look at some of the chances we had and we were so close many times. I liked the way we played. We had good chances. It was just one of those nights when it didn't bounce in our favour."

Winnipeg forward Patrik Laine scored a power play goal with 69 seconds remaining in regulation but the Jets couldn't put the equalizer past Rinne.

"It's a best-of-three series and we got to be able to win on the road again," said Laine. "Try to play better defense and not give the Predators so many odd may rushes like we did tonight. Just try to defend better."

It was Winnipeg's first loss at home since February 27th when the Jets dropped a 6-5 decision to the Predators.

Game five goes Saturday in Nashville with game six back at Bell MTS Place on Monday night.



photos courtesy Ray Peters



