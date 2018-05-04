Jets & Predators Even at Two

Details
The Jets and Predators split the first two games of their Western Conference semifinal in Nashville and now they've done the same in Winnipeg.

Pekka Rinne made 32 saves as the Predators defeated the Jets 2-1 Thursday at Bell MTS Place.

Ryan Hartman and P.K. Subban did the goal scoring for the visitors who evened the NHL's best-of-seven second round series at two games a piece.

Hartman got Nashville on the board first as he found the loose puck from a scramble in front of the Jets net and beat Connor Hellebuyck with 2:40 remaining in the first period.

Subban potted the eventual game winner on the power play at 14:36 of the middle frame.

"I just think it was one of those games," said Winnipeg forward Bryan Little when asked about the Predators ability to keep them off the scoreboard in game four compared to what the Jets were able to generate earlier in the series. "It wasn't anything special. It wasn't one specific thing. You look at some of the chances we had and we were so close many times. I liked the way we played. We had good chances. It was just one of those nights when it didn't bounce in our favour."

Winnipeg forward Patrik Laine scored a power play goal with 69 seconds remaining in regulation but the Jets couldn't put the equalizer past Rinne.

"It's a best-of-three series and we got to be able to win on the road again," said Laine. "Try to play better defense and not give the Predators so many odd may rushes like we did tonight. Just try to defend better."

It was Winnipeg's first loss at home since February 27th when the Jets dropped a 6-5 decision to the Predators.

Game five goes Saturday in Nashville with game six back at Bell MTS Place on Monday night.


Thursday, May 3rd

NHL
Western Conference
Nashville 2 Winnipeg 1
(best of 7 semifinal tied 2-2)
Eastern Conference
Pittsburgh 3 Washington 1
(series tied 2-2)

Zone 4 High School Baseball
1st game: PCI 3 Garden Valley 0
2nd game: PCI 3 Garden Valley 1
Northlands Parkway vs Morden
@ Winkler

Major League Baseball
American League
1st game: Toronto 13 Cleveland 11
2nd game: Cleveland 13 Toronto 4
New York 6 Houston 5
Kansas City 10 Detroit 6 
Texas 11 Boston 5
Chicago 6 Minnesota 5
Los Angeles 12 Baltimore 3
Seattle 4 Oakland 1
National League
Washington 3 Pittsburgh 1 
Atlanta 11 New York 0
Los Angeles 5 Arizona 2

NBA
Eastern Conference
Cleveland 128 Toronto 110
(Cavaliers lead best of 7 semifinal 2-0)
Boston 108 Philadelphia 103
(Celtics lead series 2-0)

Friday, May 4th

Canadian Junior Hockey League
ANAVET Cup
Steinbach at Nipawin, 8:30 p.m.
(best of 7 series tied 2-2)

NHL
Eastern Conference
Tampa Bay at Boston, 6 p.m.
(Lightning lead best of 7 semifinal 2-1)
Western Conference
San Jose at Vegas, 9 p.m.
(series tied 2-2)

AHL
Central Division
Manitoba vs Rockford @ Wpg, 7 p.m.
(1st game in best of 7 final)

Major League Baseball
American League
Cleveland at New York, 6:05 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Colorado at New York, 6:10 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.
Interleague
Houston at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

NBA
Western Conference
Golden State at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
(Warriors lead best of 7 semifinal 2-0)
Houston at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
(series tied 1-1)

