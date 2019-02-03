Jets Set Two Franchise Records in Win over Ducks



The Winnipeg Jets established a pair of new team records in a 9-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks Saturday night at Bell MTS Place.

The Jets set a new mark for goals in the first period with six and for goals in a home game with nine.

Jack Roslovic, who left the morning skate with muscle cramps and was a game time decision, recorded his first career three-goal game.

Winnipeg pulled away in the opening 20 minutes thanks to a three-goal outburst - goals four, five and six of the period - in a 2:23 span.

Bryan Little added a pair of goals for the Jets while the rest went o Andrew Copp, Blake Wheeler, Brendan Lemieux and Tyler Myers.

Fourteen skaters had at least one point for the home team.

Nick Ritchie, Daniel Sprong and Devin Shore did the goal scoring for the Ducks who were coming off their 10-day break.

Winnipeg netminder Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves and drew an assist on Roslovic’s first goal of the night.

The Jets (34-16-2) will wrap up their three-game homestand Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks.

photos courtesy Ray Peters







