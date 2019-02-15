

The Winnipeg Jets suffered their first regulation home loss of 2019 on Thursday night.

Gabriel Landeskog potted his 30th goal of the season and Dominic Toninato scored his first career NHL goal as the Colorado Avalanche defeated Winnipeg 4-1 at Bell MTS Place.

Brandon Tanev's goal midway through the first period cut Colorado's lead to 2-1 but J.T. Compher scored on a shorthanded breakaway 6:12 into the middle frame to restore the Avalanche's two-goal cushion.

Sven Andrighetto sealed the deal when he beat Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck with 3:39 remaining in regulation.

Hellebuyck made 31 saves on the night while Colorado's Semyon Varlamov faced 25 shots.

The Avalanche snapped a season-long eight-game losing skid.

The Jets (36-19-3) wrap up their three-game homestand Saturday against the Ottawa Senators.

photos courtesy Ray Peters