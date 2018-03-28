Jets Sweep Homestand



Brandon Tanev recorded his first career hat trick and Patrik Laine scored the shootout winner as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Boston Bruins 5-4 Tuesday night at Bell MTS Place.

"It's a special moment," said Tanev who scored a goal in each period. "It's an unbelievable feeling. You don't expect that going into the game. I think that's a testament to our team and how they play and the leadership group we have here getting us ready. Adam (Lowry) and Andrew (Copp) did a great job. We were on the puck all night long and making things easy. Just as much credit goes to those guys as I did putting the puck in the net. It's a great way to finish off an unbelievable homestand here."

Blake Wheeler drew an assist on Joe Morrow's second period goal.

The Jets captain extended his point streak to seven games and reached 600 career points.

Ryan Donato, Danton Heinen, David Pastrnak and Torey Krug replied for the Bruins.

Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck earned his 40th win of the season.

Hellebuyck stoppped 28 shots including Brad Marchard's breakaway with one second left in overtime.

The Jets (47-19-10) won all six games of their homestand and trail the Central Division leading Nashville Predators by five points.

Both teams have six games left.



photos courtesy Ray Peters



