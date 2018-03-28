Details
Category: Local Sports


Brandon Tanev recorded his first career hat trick and Patrik Laine scored the shootout winner as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Boston Bruins 5-4 Tuesday night at Bell MTS Place.

"It's a special moment," said Tanev who scored a goal in each period. "It's an unbelievable feeling. You don't expect that going into the game. I think that's a testament to our team and how they play and the leadership group we have here getting us ready. Adam (Lowry) and Andrew (Copp) did a great job. We were on the puck all night long and making things easy. Just as much credit goes to those guys as I did putting the puck in the net. It's a great way to finish off an unbelievable homestand here."

Blake Wheeler drew an assist on Joe Morrow's second period goal.

The Jets captain extended his point streak to seven games and reached 600 career points.

Ryan Donato, Danton Heinen, David Pastrnak and Torey Krug replied for the Bruins.

Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck earned his 40th win of the season.

Hellebuyck stoppped 28 shots including Brad Marchard's breakaway with one second left in overtime.

The Jets (47-19-10) won all six games of their homestand and trail the Central Division leading Nashville Predators by five points.

Both teams have six games left.


photos courtesy Ray Peters


View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://pembinavalleyonline.com/local-sports/jets-sweep-homestand#sigProId5dad9f50ae

Submit Sports News

More Sports News

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

The Zone 4 High School Hockey League's 50th anniversary season is over. League president Cindy Bridges will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports Report which airs Wednesdays at 11:35…

Bad Middle Frame Costs Flyers In Game Three

The Winkler Flyers gave up four goals in the second period in a 5-1 loss to the Virden Oil Capitals in Game Three of their Semi-Final series on Tuesday night. Weiland Parrish scored the Flyers’ lone…

Jets Sweep Homestand

Brandon Tanev recorded his first career hat trick and Patrik Laine scored the shootout winner as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Boston Bruins 5-4 Tuesday night at Bell MTS Place. "It's a special…

Stony On Ice

Three members of the Winkler Skating Club competed in the Stony on Ice 2018 event this past weekend at the Stony Mountain Recreation Centre. Jane Hiebert: Star 6 Free Skate - Second Interpretive -…

This Week in Curling

Jennifer Jones, Kaitlyn Lawes, Jill Officer, Dawn McEwen along with their alternate Shannon Birchard won gold at the 2018 World Women's Curling Championship. Jill Officer will join Clayton Dreger on…

The Hawks Report

The Pembina Valley Hawks season will be on the line when they face the Eastman Selects Wednesday in Ste. Anne in game four of the Manitoba Female AAA Midget Hockey League's best-of-five final. Head…

Oil Caps Beat Flyers In Game Two

The Winkler Flyers dropped a 5-2 decision to the visiting Virden Oil Capitals on Sunday night, coming up short in their second straight game to start their best of seven Semi-Final series. Virden…

Olivera Named To Top 10 Basketball Players In Manitoba

Ever since he started high school Tiago Olivera has been the Garden Valley Collegiate Zodiacs, varsity team's starting point guard. "No one has ever done that before," said Zodiacs coach Walter…

Hawks Fall To Selects in Triple OT

The defending champions will need to put together a two-game winning streak or else the Pembina Valley Hawks reign as Manitoba Female AAA Midget Hockey League champions will come to an end. Hayley…

Flyers Drop Game One In Overtime

Ben Dalke scored the game winner, 3:27 into overtime as the Virden Oil Capitals beat the Winkler Flyers 3-2 to open up their best of seven Semi-Final series. Mitch Dyck and Matt Krawiec did the goal…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Wednesday, March 28th

MFMHL
Pembina Valley vs Eastman
@ Ste. Anne, 7:45 p.m.
(Selects lead best of 5 final 2-1)

WHL
Eastern Conference
Brandon vs Medicine Hat
@ Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.
(Tigers lead best of 7 quarterfinal 2-1)

AHL
Manitoba vs Rockford
@ Wpg, 7 p.m.

NHL
Florida at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.

NBA
Brooklyn at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
New York at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Portland at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Boston at Utah, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 27th

MJHL
Virden 5 Winkler 1
(Oil Capitals lead best of 7 semifinal 3-0)
Steinbach 5 Wpg Blues 3
(Pistons lead series 2-1)

WHL
Eastern Conference
Brandon 5 Medicine Hat 3
(Tigers lead best of 7 quarterfinal 2-1)

NHL
Winnipeg 5 Boston 4 (SO)
New Jersey 4 Carolina 3
Detroit 5 Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Islanders 4 Ottawa 3
Nashville 2 Minnesota 1(SO)
St. Louis 3 San Jose 2 (OT)
Dallas 3 Philadelphia 2
Columbus 7 Edmonton 3
Vancouver 4 Anaheim 1

NBA
Toronto 114 Denver 110
Washington 116 San Antonio 106
Miami 98 Cleveland 79
Portland 107 New Orleans 103
Houston 118 Chicago 86
Dallas 103 Sacramento 97
L.A. Clippers 105 Milwaukee 98
Indiana 92 Golden State 81

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Community Events

28
Mar
2018
Spring Break Sports Camp

28 March 2018 8:30 am - 4:30 pm

Morden Mennonite Church, Morden





28
Mar
2018
Altona Blood Donor Clinic

28 March 2018 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Altona Rhineland Pioneer Centre





28
Mar
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

28 March 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





29
Mar
2018
Spring Break Sports Camp

29 March 2018 8:30 am - 4:30 pm

Morden Alliance Church, Morden





29
Mar
2018
EASTER BRUNCH - All you can eat waffles!

29 March 2018 11:45 am

Morden Services for Seniors, Morden





29
Mar
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

29 March 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





29
Mar
2018
Recovery Winkler

29 March 2018 - 30 March 2018, 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Winkler Mennonite Brethren Church





Login