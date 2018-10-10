Kyle Connor's power play goal midway through the second period was the winner as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 on Tuesday night.
Connor has scored in three consecutive games to start the 2018-2019 National Hockey League season.
Mark Scheifele also scored for the Jets who have won four-of-eight home-openers at Bell MTS Place.
Scheifele's first career goal against the Kings means he now has a goal against every team in the NHL.
Ilya Kovalchuk had the lone goal for Los Angeles.
Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made 16 saves.
The Jets (2-1) next game is Thursday against the Predators in Nashville.
photos courtesy Ray Peters
