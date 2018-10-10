

Kyle Connor's power play goal midway through the second period was the winner as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Connor has scored in three consecutive games to start the 2018-2019 National Hockey League season.

Mark Scheifele also scored for the Jets who have won four-of-eight home-openers at Bell MTS Place.

Scheifele's first career goal against the Kings means he now has a goal against every team in the NHL.

Ilya Kovalchuk had the lone goal for Los Angeles.

Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made 16 saves.

The Jets (2-1) next game is Thursday against the Predators in Nashville.



photos courtesy Ray Peters



