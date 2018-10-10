Details
Category: Local Sports


Kyle Connor's power play goal midway through the second period was the winner as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Connor has scored in three consecutive games to start the 2018-2019 National Hockey League season.

Mark Scheifele also scored for the Jets who have won four-of-eight home-openers at Bell MTS Place.

Scheifele's first career goal against the Kings means he now has a goal against every team in the NHL.

Ilya Kovalchuk had the lone goal for Los Angeles.

Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made 16 saves.

The Jets (2-1) next game is Thursday against the Predators in Nashville.


photos courtesy Ray Peters


View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://pembinavalleyonline.com/local-sports/jets-win-home-opener#sigProId585ab02870

Submit Sports News

More Sports News

Off the Tee

The 2018 golf season has come to an end at Minnewasta. Head professional Geoff Kehler will join Clayton Dreger on Off the Tee which airs Tuesdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.

8th Division Champs

South Central Riot - MMSL 8th Division ChampionsBack Row: Volodymyr Tkachenko, Kris Roberts, coach Goran Kuchar, Christian Dyck, Sheperd Chiwandire, Reinaldo Oliveira, Martin Plet, Steven Klassen &…

Flyers Come Up Short against Defending Champs

The Winkler Flyers record fell to 3-4-1 on Sunday night with a 5-2 to the defending champion Pistons in Steinbach. Jesse Korytko and Jacob Lacasse scored Winkler's two goals as the Flyers failed to…

Hawks Thanksgiving Classic

The Manitoba Female AAA Midget Hockey League’s Pembina Valley Hawks hosted their annual Thanksgiving Classic this past weekend at the Access Event Centre in Morden. The Hawks faced the Regina Rebels,…

McCarthy Plays Hero As Flyers Beat Stamps In OT

Morris native Jayden McCarthy scored his second goal of the game, 1:20 into overtime to help the Winkler Flyers get past the first place Swan Valley Stampeders 5-4 on Friday night. In one of their…

Sportsbeat

South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League commissioner Wayne Deschouwer passed away earlier this week. Altona Maroons executive member Eric Hildebrand will join Clayton Dreger and share his thoughts on…

Nighthawks & Zodiacs Win Zone Banners

Northlands Parkway girls and Garden Valley boys will represent Zone 4 at the Provincial Rural High School Soccer Championships. The Nighthawks and Zodiacs captured the Zone championship banners…

The Flyers Report

Winkler suffered losses to the Selkirk Steelers and Portage Terriers this week. Head coach Steve Mullin will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which airs Thursdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on…

Flyers Play Well In Road Loss To Terriers

The Winkler Flyers let another two points slip through their fingers on Wednesday night, losing 3-2 to the Terriers in Portage. Leading by a goal entering the third, the Flyers gave up a short-handed…

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

Portage Collegiate boys finished in second place at the Provincial High School Golf Championships at Hecla last Friday. Owen Gillespie of the Trojans will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Tuesday, October 9th

Zone 4 High School Volleyball
Varsity Boys
Miller over Morden
21-25, 25-22, 25-17, 21-25, 15-11

MJHL
Wpg Blues 5 Neepawa 2

NHL
Winnipeg 2 Los Angeles 1
Columbus 5 Colorado 2
Carolina 5 Vancouver 3
San Jose 8 Philadelphia 2
Calgary 2 Nashville 0
Toronto 7 Dallas 4

Major League Baseball
American League
Division Series
Boston 4 New York 3
(Red Sox win best of 5 series 3-1)

Wednesday, October 10th

South Central Athletic Conference
High School Varsity Boys Volleyball
Northlands Parkway vs Westgate
@ Winkler, 6 p.m.

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Pembina Valley vs Wpg Wild
@ Morden, 7:30 p.m.
Central Plains vs Interlake
@ Teulon, 7:45 p.m.
Kenora at Wpg Thrashers, 8 p.m.

MJHL
Portage at Steinbach, 7:30 p.m.
Dauphin at Neepawa, 7:30 p.m.
Wpg Blues at Wayway, 7:30 p.m.

NHL
Philadelphia at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login