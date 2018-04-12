Jets Win Playoff Opener

Details
The Winnipeg Jets recorded their first playoff win in franchise history Wednesday night.

Joe Morrow scored the go-ahead goal at 12:47 of the third period as Winnipeg defeated the Minnesota Wild 3-2 in game one of their best-of-seven Western Conference quarterfinal at Bell MTS Place.

Morrow's point shot deflected off the stick of Wild forward Charlie Coyle and past goaltender Devan Dubnyk.

Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine also scored for the Jets who received an 18-save performance fron Connor Hellebuyck.

"It was a lot of fun," said Laine when asked to describe his first ever Stanley Cup playoff game. "It was pretty unreal to skate on the ice for the first time. It's hard to describe what kind of feeling it was but it was just incredible."

Matt Cullen and Zach Parise replied for Minnesota.

The Jets outshot the Wild 40-20 in the series opener.

The Winnipeg Jets/Atlanta Thrashers franchise was 0-8 prior to Wednesdays win.

The Thrashers lost four straight to the New York Rangers in the 2007 Eastern Conference quarterfinals and the Jets were swept by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2015 Western Conference quarterfinals.

Game two goes Friday at Bell MTS Place.


