Details
Category: Local Sports


Joe Morrow scored the winning goal at 11:45 of the third period as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Minnesota Wild 2-1 at Bell MTS Place.

Morrow took a pass from Patrik Laine at the right face-off dot and snapped the puck just under the crossbar on the blocker-side of Wild goaltender Andrew Hammond.

Marko Dano also scored for Winnipeg while former Jets forward Matt Hendricks replied for Minnesota.

Laine led the Jets with six shots.

Laurent Brossoit got the start in net for Winnipeg and stopped 38-of-39 shots in his Jets debut.

Winkler's Eric Fehr got just under 15 minutes of ice time in his first game with the Wild.

The Jets will play their second of seven preseason games Thursday against the Oilers in Edmonton.

 

photos courtesy Ray Peters

 

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://pembinavalleyonline.com/local-sports/jets-win-preseason-opener#sigProIded7ceead42

Submit Sports News

More Sports News

Jets Win Preseason Opener

Joe Morrow scored the winning goal at 11:45 of the third period as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Minnesota Wild 2-1 at Bell MTS Place. Morrow took a pass from Patrik Laine at the right face-off dot…

Hawks Win Two of Three

The Pembina Valley Hawks opened their preseason schedule with three games this past weekend against the Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League’s three Winnipeg teams at the Southdale Arena. “Super happy…

The Bombers Report

Winnipeg will face the Montreal Alouettes Friday at Investors Group Field. Running back Andrew Harris will join Clayton Dreger on the Bombers Report which airs Mondays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on…

A Successful Soccer Season Comes to An End

South Central Youth Soccer U13 Boys WYSA Premier 2 Division Champions and Cambrian Challenge Cup finalistsBack Row: Chad Bergen, Jesse Vanden Berg, Tyrell Dyck, Caleb Voogt, William Vanden Berg,…

Flyers Earn Third Straight Win In Preseason Finale

A solid team effort allowed the Winkler Flyers to defeat the Thief River Falls Norskies 5-1 in their final game of the pre-season. The Flyers scored three goals in the first and twice more in the…

Counting Down the Days Until the Hawks Season Opener

Another season is right around the corner. The Pembina Valley Hawks will open the 2018-2019 Manitoba Female AAA Midget Hockey League season against the Yellowhead Chiefs on Saturday, September 29th…

Flyers Beat Norskies In Game One Of Goose Cup

Brody Moffatt and Jayden McCarthy both scored twice to help the Winkler Flyers to a 5-2 win over the SIJHL’s Thief River Falls Norskies in game one of their exhibition Goose Cup series. The Orange…

The Border Baseball League Report

The 2018 season wrapped up last week. President Darren Russell will join Clayton Dreger on the Border Baseball League Report which airs Fridays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.

Sportsbeat

Our province enjoyed a successful 2018 baseball season. Baseball Manitoba executive director Jason Miller will join Clayton Dreger on Sportsbeat which airs Thursdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM…

Flyers Win Defensive Battle

Winkler goaltenders Aaron Brunn and Riley Morgan combined to shutout the Neepawa Natives on Tuesday night as the Flyers picked up their second win of the MJHL preseason. Cory Checco’s power-play goal…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Monday, September 17th

NHL
Exhibition
Winnipeg 2 Minnesota 1

Zone 4 High School Soccer
Girls
Miller 4 MCI 0
Garden Valley 4 Morris 0
Dufferin Christian vs Sanford
@ La Salle, 4:30 p.m.
Northlands Parkway 4 Shevchenko 0
Morden 7 Roseau Valley 0 
Boys
Miller 2 Dufferin Christian 2 (tie)
Garden Valley at Morris, 6:15 p.m.
Northlands Parkway 7 Shevchenko 0
Morden 7 Roseau Valley 1 

NFL
Chicago 24 Seattle 17

Major League Baseball
American League
Toronto 5 Baltimore 0
Minnesota 6 Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 3 Texas 0
Seattle 4 Houston 1
National League
New York 9 Philadelphia 4
Miami 8 Washington 5
St. Louis 11 Atlanta 6
Milwaukee 8 Cincinnati 0
Chicago 5 Arizona 1
San Francisco 4 San Diego 2
Los Angeles 8 Colorado 2
Interleague
Pittsburgh 7 Kansas City 6

Tuesday, September 18th

MMJHL
Exhibition
Pembina Valley at Transcona, 8 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
Boston at New York, 12:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
National League
New York at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 9:10 p.m.
Interleague
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login