Jets Win Preseason Opener



Joe Morrow scored the winning goal at 11:45 of the third period as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Minnesota Wild 2-1 at Bell MTS Place.

Morrow took a pass from Patrik Laine at the right face-off dot and snapped the puck just under the crossbar on the blocker-side of Wild goaltender Andrew Hammond.

Marko Dano also scored for Winnipeg while former Jets forward Matt Hendricks replied for Minnesota.

Laine led the Jets with six shots.

Laurent Brossoit got the start in net for Winnipeg and stopped 38-of-39 shots in his Jets debut.

Winkler's Eric Fehr got just under 15 minutes of ice time in his first game with the Wild.

The Jets will play their second of seven preseason games Thursday against the Oilers in Edmonton.

