Jones Advances to Scotties Final



Jennifer Jones, Kaitlyn Lawes, Jill Officer and Dawn McEwen are one away from representing Manitoba at the National Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton, British Columbia.



The St. Vital foursome, who are the number one seed, stole two in the fifth end and two in the tenth and defeated Kerri Einarson of East St. Paul 9-5 in the 1-1 page playoff game at the Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Killarney.



“We’re really excited to be in the final,” said Jones. “That’s where you start off wanting to be. I thought we played okay today. We bounced back after a little bit of a slow start and really ended well so we have some confidence heading into the final.”



Jones, who lost out in the semifinals of the Roar of the Rings Trials last month in Ottawa, adds that an eighth Manitoba Scotties title would be pretty special.



“We had a couple of losses that hurt the heart a little bit over the last month so it would be nice to get back to the Scotties. It’s one of our favourite events. I just love my girls and I like playing with them in big events.”



Einarson will face Darcy Robertson of Assiniboine Memorial in the semifinal Sunday at 8:30 a.m.



Robertson beat Joelle Brown of Charleswood 9-7 in an extra end in the 2-2 game.









The 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts All-Stars (photo courtesy CurlManitoba)

Theresa Cannon, Jill Officer, Susan Baleja, Kerri Einarson, Melissa Martin (Winnipeg Free Press)