Portland Winterhawks goaltender Cole Kehler signed a three-year entry level contract with the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings on Friday.

The 19-year-old Altona product, who was between the pipes for the Winterhawks in their 1-0 loss to Vancouver Friday night in Oregon, had a 17-4-0-1 record with a .931 save percentage, 2.20 goals against average and two shutouts, prior to the game with the Giants.

Kehler, who attended the Winnipeg Jets Development Camp this past June, was selected by Kamloops in the sixth round of the 2012 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft.

He played 32 games for the Blazers before being traded to Portland in July of 2016.

Kehler appeared in 56 games with the Winterhawks last season and helped Portland reach round two of the WHL playoffs.

The Winterhawks are in first place in the WHL’s U.S. Division and have a five point lead on the second place Everett Silvertips.

Kehler has won 17 of Portland’s 20 games this season.

Kehler Signs With Kings

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Friday, December 8th

SEMHL
Portage 6 Carman 2

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Morris 7 Pembina 2
Miller 11 Garden Valley 0

MMJHL
Pembina Valley 6 Stonewall 3

MJHL
Selkirk 7 OCN 2
Waywayseecappo 8 Wpg Blues 2
Steinbach 8 Neepawa 2
Virden 8 Dauphin 2

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Wpg Bruins 6 Wpg Wild 2
Brandon 2 Eastman 1 (SO)
Southwest 4 Norman 2
Parkland 4 Kenora 3 (SO)

WHL
Brandon 4 Medicine Hat 3 (OT)

NHL
Columbus 5 New Jersey 3
Washington 4 N.Y. Rangers 2
Vegas 4 Nashville 3 (SO)
Chicago 3 Buffalo 2 (OT)
Minnesota 3 Anaheim 2 (OT)

NBA
Toronto 116 Memphis 107
Chicago 119 Charlotte 111 (OT)
Indiana 106 Cleveland 102
Denver 103 Orlando 89
Golden State 102 Detroit 98
Milwaukee 109 Dallas 102
Sacramento 116 New Orleans 109 (OT)
San Antonio 105 Boston 102

Saturday, December 9th

SEMHL
Altona at Warren, 8 p.m.

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Carman vs Pembina
@ Treherne, 7:30 p.m.
Morris vs Garden Valley
@ Winkler, 8 p.m.

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Pembina Valley vs Eastman
@ Beausejour, 8 p.m.
Central Plains vs Wpg Bruins
@ Portage, 6:15 p.m.
Brandon vs Interlake
@ Teulon, 7 p.m.
Yellowhead vs Norman
@ Shoal Lake, 7:30 p.m.
Wpg Wild at Wpg Thrashers, 3:30 p.m.
Parkland at Kenora, 7:30 p.m.

MJHL
Swan Valley at Wayway, 7:30 p.m.
OCN at Steinbach, 7:30 p.m.

WHL
Kelowna at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.

AHL
Manitoba vs Milwaukee
@ Wpg, 2 p.m.

NHL
St. Louis at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Arizona at Columbus, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Florida, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Vancover at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

NBA
Washington at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.
Miami at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Utah at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.

