Landon Krahn along with third Luke Trinke, second Jace Zacharias and lead Jared Bueckert captured the Stonewall Pharmacy U15 bonspiel this past weekend.

The Winkler Curling Club foursome went undefeated reeling off five straight wins.

Krahn and company defeated Blake Good of Stonewall 7-2 in the final.

12 teams were entered in the 'spiel.



photo courtesy Derek Trinke