Lawes & Morris Win Mixed Doubles Trials



The Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Trials wrapped up Sunday at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie in dramatic style.

Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris were 8-6 winners over Val Sweeting and Brad Gushue, scoring their 8th point on the final rock of the 8th end.

It means they'll represent Canada in Mixed Doubles next month at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Lawes, who was part of Jennifer Jones' 2014 team that won gold, calls this week an amazing journey, and acknowledges her head's spinning.

"What and honour to get back to an Olympics, and represent our country," she says, "A dream come true. Four years ago, after Sochi, the goal was just try and get back, and one way or another, I'm so proud that we're doing this. What an honour to be part of the first Mixed Doubles Olympics."

Morris won gold with Kevin Martin in 2010 in Vancouver and says it's a fantastic feeling.

"It's been a tough year, to be honest with you," he says. "You have your sights set on winning the team trials, but now with this new discipline, it's such a wonderful new discipline, our sport -- really fun to play -- really athletic, and I think we'll get a lot out of it."

Lawes and Morris will take some time off before heading to Japan for a week's training camp, prior to the Winter Olympics.