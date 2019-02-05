Lesperance Named Flag Bearer for Team Toba



Ringette player Alana Lesperance of Winnipeg is Team Manitoba’s flag bearer for the Opening Ceremonies of the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer, Alberta.

“Being selected as the flag bearer for Manitoba is an honour, as our province has so many talented and dedicated athletes. To be able to represent every one of them is a privilege I am very grateful for,” said Lesperance. “I am extremely excited for the Games. I cannot wait to get there and prove that all the hours, the sacrifices, and commitment to practices, training, and preparation were all worth it.”

Lesperance is one of 208 athletes who will compete for Team Manitoba at the Games between February 15 - March 3. Lesperance's story of determination, work ethic, and talent is a stand-out of many outstanding stories of the athletes that make up Team Manitoba. The athletes will join 46 coaches, 14 managers, eight tech support, and 20 mission staff to participate in all 19 sports over the duration of the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

“Manitobans always represent this province well at national and international competitions, and we wish our contingent of athletes, coaches and support staff all the best as they get ready for the 2019 Canada Winter Games”, Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Cathy Cox said. “These young athletes represent the best of their sport, and we look forward to cheering them on from the stands and from here at home!”

Lesperance has played ringette for 15 years. She has participated in five Canadian Ringette Championships, capturing two gold medals and one silver medal – and was selected as a tournament All-Star for four consecutive years.

She’s a ringette champion and coach, and also plays soccer, hockey, and flag football. She’s a full-time student-athlete at the University of Manitoba and hopes to pursue a career in either Business or Nursing.

“Alana’s determination, leadership, and willingness to mentor and support her team solidified her as an excellent representative for Team Manitoba at the 2019 Canada Winter Games’ Opening Ceremonies,” said Team Manitoba Chef de Mission Marcie Halls-Stronciski. “Our team has been training over the last couple of years for these Games. We’re proud of our Herd and are excited see the results of their hard work and intense preparation.”

photos courtesy Sport Manitoba

Canada Winter Game

Central Region Athletes

Anastasia Ginters, Altona (Female Curling)

Stephanie Clarkson, Cartier (Gymnastics Artistic)

Madison McLeod, La Salle (Artistic Swimming)

Brett Van Nieuw Amerongen, La Salle (Ringette)

Paige McArthur, Macdonald (Female Hockey)

Amanda Creith, Manitou (Alpine Skiing)

Cheyenne Ehnes, Manitou (Female Curling)

Ijob Hamraev, Manitou (Judo)

Karly Friesen, Miami (Alpine Skiing)

Jared Friesen, Miami (Alpine Skiiing)

Lori Steppler, Miami (Alpine Skiiing)

Trent Crane, Morden (Male Hockey)

Makenzie McCallum, Morden (Female Hockey)

Rebecca Thiessen, Morris (Female Hockey)

Taylor Hildebrand, Oak Bluff (Ringette)

Chanel Cabak, Portage la Prairie (Figure Skating)

Joel Simpson, Portage la Prairie (Speed Skating)

Hayley Bergman, Rosenfeld (Female Curling)

Payton Bergman, Rosenfeld (Female Curling)

Josee Roy, Ste. Agathe (Ringette)

Roux Bazin, Treherne (Male Hockey)

Aaron Warkentine, Winkler (Cross Country Skiiing)

Tessa Warkentine, Winkler (Cross Country Skiiing)

Pat Kirby (Assistant Chef de Mission), Marcie Halls-Stronciski (Chef de Mission), Alana Lesperance (Flag Bearer) & Pete Conway (Assistant Chef de Mission)