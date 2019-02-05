Lesperance Named Flag Bearer for Team Toba

Details
Category: Local Sports


Ringette player Alana Lesperance of Winnipeg is Team Manitoba’s flag bearer for the Opening Ceremonies of the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer, Alberta.

“Being selected as the flag bearer for Manitoba is an honour, as our province has so many talented and dedicated athletes. To be able to represent every one of them is a privilege I am very grateful for,” said Lesperance. “I am extremely excited for the Games. I cannot wait to get there and prove that all the hours, the sacrifices, and commitment to practices, training, and preparation were all worth it.”

Lesperance is one of 208 athletes who will compete for Team Manitoba at the Games between February 15 - March 3. Lesperance's story of determination, work ethic, and talent is a stand-out of many outstanding stories of the athletes that make up Team Manitoba. The athletes will join 46 coaches, 14 managers, eight tech support, and 20 mission staff to participate in all 19 sports over the duration of the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

“Manitobans always represent this province well at national and international competitions, and we wish our contingent of athletes, coaches and support staff all the best as they get ready for the 2019 Canada Winter Games”, Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Cathy Cox said. “These young athletes represent the best of their sport, and we look forward to cheering them on from the stands and from here at home!”

Lesperance has played ringette for 15 years. She has participated in five Canadian Ringette Championships, capturing two gold medals and one silver medal – and was selected as a tournament All-Star for four consecutive years.

She’s a ringette champion and coach, and also plays soccer, hockey, and flag football. She’s a full-time student-athlete at the University of Manitoba and hopes to pursue a career in either Business or Nursing.

“Alana’s determination, leadership, and willingness to mentor and support her team solidified her as an excellent representative for Team Manitoba at the 2019 Canada Winter Games’ Opening Ceremonies,” said Team Manitoba Chef de Mission Marcie Halls-Stronciski. “Our team has been training over the last couple of years for these Games. We’re proud of our Herd and are excited see the results of their hard work and intense preparation.”

 

photos courtesy Sport Manitoba

 

Canada Winter Game
Central Region Athletes
Anastasia Ginters, Altona (Female Curling)
Stephanie Clarkson, Cartier (Gymnastics Artistic)
Madison McLeod, La Salle (Artistic Swimming)
Brett Van Nieuw Amerongen, La Salle (Ringette)
Paige McArthur, Macdonald (Female Hockey)
Amanda Creith, Manitou (Alpine Skiing)
Cheyenne Ehnes, Manitou (Female Curling)
Ijob Hamraev, Manitou (Judo)
Karly Friesen, Miami (Alpine Skiing)
Jared Friesen, Miami (Alpine Skiiing)
Lori Steppler, Miami (Alpine Skiiing)
Trent Crane, Morden (Male Hockey)
Makenzie McCallum, Morden (Female Hockey)
Rebecca Thiessen, Morris (Female Hockey)
Taylor Hildebrand, Oak Bluff (Ringette)
Chanel Cabak, Portage la Prairie (Figure Skating)
Joel Simpson, Portage la Prairie (Speed Skating)
Hayley Bergman, Rosenfeld (Female Curling)
Payton Bergman, Rosenfeld (Female Curling)
Josee Roy, Ste. Agathe (Ringette)
Roux Bazin, Treherne (Male Hockey)
Aaron Warkentine, Winkler (Cross Country Skiiing)
Tessa Warkentine, Winkler (Cross Country Skiiing)

 

team toba feb05Pat Kirby (Assistant Chef de Mission), Marcie Halls-Stronciski (Chef de Mission), Alana Lesperance (Flag Bearer) & Pete Conway (Assistant Chef de Mission)

 

 

 

Submit Sports News

More Sports News

Lesperance Named Flag Bearer for Team Toba

Ringette player Alana Lesperance of Winnipeg is Team Manitoba’s flag bearer for the Opening Ceremonies of the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer, Alberta. “Being selected as the flag bearer for…

This Week in Curling

The Board of Directors of the Manitoba Curling Hall of Fame has announced its latest slate of inductees. Chris Scalena, Karen Tressor and Isla Hagborg will join Clayton Dreger on This Week in Curling…

Zodiacs Win Transcona Invitational

The Garden Valley Zodiacs captured the Transcona Varsity Girls Invitational High School Basketball Tournament. The Zodiacs defeated Southeast Collegiate 85-22 in the quarterfinals; the Grant Park…

The Hawks Report

Pembina Valley played a pair of games against the Thistles in Kenora this past weekend. Co-coach Jeff Andrews will join Clayton Dreger on the Hawks Report which airs Mondays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:15 p.m.…

Flyers Earn Two Big Road Points

The Winkler Flyers picked up a huge 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Blues at Bell MTS Iceplex Sunday night capping off a run of three games in three days. The win moved the Flyers to within two points…

Twisters Fall to Raiders in Battle of MMJHL’s Top Two Teams

The Pembina Valley Twisters suffered their first home-ice regulation loss of the 2018-2019 season Saturday night. Nolan Wisniewski and Gord Longbottom scored in the first period and Jeremy Pikel made…

Jets Set Two Franchise Records in Win over Ducks

The Winnipeg Jets established a pair of new team records in a 9-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks Saturday night at Bell MTS Place. The Jets set a new mark for goals in the first period with six and…

Pistons Get The Bounces As Flyers Lose At Home

The bounces did not go Winkler’s way on Saturday night in a 5-0 loss to the visiting Steinbach Pistons. Despite the loss, the Flyers got some help on the out of town scoreboard which helped the club…

Carruthers Named Top Seed for Viterra Championship

Reid Carruthers, Mike McEwen, Derek Samagalski and Colin Hodgson are the number one seed for the 2019 Viterra Championship which begins Wednesday, February 6th at Tundra Oil & Gas Place in Virden.…

Flyers Earn Home Ice Win

The Winkler Flyers held on to eighth place in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League Standings with a 5-2 win over the visiting Neepawa Natives on Friday night. Jayden McCarthy led the way with a goal and…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Tuesday, February 5th

South Central Athletic Conference
High School Varsity Basketball
Northland Parkway vs College Beliveau
@ Winkler, (g) 6 p.m. (b) 7:30 p.m.

MJHL
Selkirk at Winkler, 7:30 p.m.

MMJHL
Pembina Valley vs Transcona
@ Morris, 8 p.m.

WHL
Saskatoon at Brandon, 7 p.m.

NHL
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Washington, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Florida, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Vegas at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
San Jose at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Colorado, 8 p.m.

NBA
L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Detroit at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Miami at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

Monday, February 4th

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Prairie Mountain at Carman (ppd)

NHL
Philadelphia 2 Vancouver 1
Los Angeles 4 N.Y. Rangers 3 (OT)
Toronto 6 Anaheim 1
Dallas 5 Arizona 4

NBA
Detroit 129 Denver 103
Atlanta 137 Washington 129
Milwaukee 113 Brooklyn 94
Indiana 109 New Orleans 107
Houston 118 Phoenix 110
Sacramento 127 San Antonio 112

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login