Long Ball Powers Morden to Game 1 Win

After winning the provincial Senior AA baseball championship this past weekend, the Morden Mohawks are showing no signs of slowing down.

Five Morden players combined for six homers as the home squad rattled off 17 unanswered runs to stun the visiting Baldur Regals 17-3 in game 1 of the Border Baseball League final.

"I think we just kinda dug in and waited for our pitch and hit it hard," said center fielder Chris Moffat after the game. "Coming off the big weekend with the provincial win, we had a lot of pressure. We had to be ready today."

Moffat, one of the team's senior players, had two of his team's six big flies for a total of three RBI's. "You gotta lead by example, and that's a huge game. You do have to set that example and follow through."

Baldur struck first in this game with a leadoff ground rule double followed by two RBI singles in the 1st inning, and then tacked on another run in the 2nd. "We thought we started off well," said Regals third baseman Darrick Jones. "The guys started hitting the ball early. The boys came out well."

The floodgates were opened in the home half of the 3rd inning when a defensive miscue in the outfield allowed Morden's first run of the game to score. The Mohawks then proceeded to score 7 runs in the inning, including hitting the first two homers of the night. Those came courtesy of Emmanuel Lantigua and Steve Mullin. That was all the run support that Morden starting pitcher Matt Mutcheson needed, as he and his pitching staff didn't give up a run the rest of the way.

"I don't think my approach ever changed from the 1st to the 6th inning," said Mutcheson of his performance. "Just kept on attacking the strike zone and making better pitches as the night went on."

"Matt was great," Moffat said of his starting pitcher. "He was getting ahead of batters and he made quick work of them. It was great to watch."

The Morden onslaught continued in the 4th inning with back to back homers from Mike Mutcheson, who contributed seven RBI's in the team's win, and Moffat. This was enough to chase Baldur starter Jordan Wickens from the game. Morden's other two homers came in the 5th inning from second baseman Ryan Steppler, and Moffat's second homer of the game in the sixth inning.

Although the victory appeared lopsided on the scoreboard, the Morden players were not complacent in their win. When asked what the message was going into game 2, Mutcheson said that the key was to keep the pressure up. "They're down now, so we might as well keep them down."

On the Regals' side of the diamond, the post-game mood was dejected, but not defeated. "We've got to do a lot of things differently," acknowledged Jones. "We gave away a lot of outs today. You can't give them outs because they take advantage of them. We've got to limit our mistakes."