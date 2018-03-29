Magics Score Well At Home Classic

Details
This past weekend was the 2018 Spring Magic Classic, which showcased 234 athletes making up 14 clubs from across Manitoba.

The host Magics had 38 athletes compete in the competition and of those, it was the first competition of the season (in Canada) for 14 of our gymnasts. For the rest, 21 out of 24 Magics achieved their personal best All-Around scores of the 2018 competition season.

Beginners who achieved their highest scores: Zoe Geake, Danae Dick, Madison Shields, Cali Patterson, Rory Lumgair.

Intermediates achieving their personal bests: Kassidy Bourgeois, Grace Bueckert, Jadyn Thiessen, Alejandra De La Vega, Amalie Kletke.
Advanced personal best: Raeleigh Ratzlaff, Molly Clyde, Natalie Rach, Emma Patterson, Ange-Aimé Brodie.

Pre-Provincial personal bests: Ella Sterling, Kate Fennell, Tessa Elias, Jackie Penner, Ava Apperley, Devin Toews.

Our Beginner gymnasts all achieved Silver ribbons in the All Around. The Beginner category is not ranked.

These are the events our Beginners earned Gold ribbons on;

Vault: Ella Plett; Beam: Ella Plett, Kaitlyn Dick, Zoe Geake, Danae Dick, Cali Patterson, Rory Lumgair;
Floor: Ella Plett, Kaitlyn Dick, Zoe Geake, Bo Rachul, Rory Lumgair

The Magics finished on the podium or in the top half for a number of events for the Intermediate, Advanced & Pre-Provincial levels. Here are those results:

Intermediate 10A Kassidy Bourgeois - 1st Vault, 2nd UBars, 3rd Beam, 2nd Floor, 2nd AA

Intermediate 13+ Kadence Penner - 2nd Vault, 1st UBars, 2nd Beam, 1st Floor, 1st AA
Charli Siler - 1st Beam, 2nd Floor, tied 4th AA

Intermediate 11A Grace Bueckert - 1st Vault, 2nd UBars, 1st Beam, 1st Floor, 1st AA
Jadyn Thiessen - tied 5th Vault, tied 5th UBars, 5th Beam, 5th Floor, 4th AA

Intermediate 11B Marlie Ens - 1st Vault, 4th UBars, 5th Beam, 4th Floor, 4th AA
Tiana Schmidt - 5th AA

Intermediate 12A Dana Brown - tied 3rd Vault, 3rd UBars, 4th AA

Intermediate 12B Amalie Kletke - 1st UBars, 3rd Beam, 3rd AA

Advanced 12 Molly Clyde - 5th Floor, 5th AA
Natalie Rach - 5th Vault, 5th UBars

Advanced 13 Brooklyn McDonald - 5th Floor

Advanced 14+ Ange-Aime Brodie - tied 4th Vault, tied 4th AA

Pre-Provincial 11&12 Ella Sterling - 1st Vault, 3rd Floor, 6th AA
Kate Fennell - tied 6th Vault

Pre-Provincial 13&14 Jackie Penner - tied 2nd Vault, 3rd UBars, 2nd Floor, 3rd AA
Ava Apperley - 4th Beam

Pre-Provincial 15+ Catrina Peters - 2nd Vault, 2nd Beam, 2nd Floor
Devin Toews - 3rd UBars, 1st Beam

Our women's team came in 4th out of 13 teams with a score of 110.116 (first team went to Steinbach Flippers 112.366, 2nd was Keystone Kips 112.191, 3rd was Springers Gymnastics 111.900).

We had 2 male gymnasts compete for their first time at our home competition. Noble Borne in the Men's Beginner 10-12 category who earned a silver ribbon on Vault. Finn Rachul achieved a 9.9 on Vault and received 1st AA with the highest All Around score of the men's competition (54.650).

Helping us pull off this competition we have 10 board members, 63 volunteers, 7 coaches throughout the weekend.

