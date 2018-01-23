McCallum's Solid Weekend Earns Her Player Of The Week Honours

This weeks player of the week for the Manitoba Female "AAA" Midget Hockey League is Mackenzie McCallum.

The Pembina Valley Hawks forward McCallum, a third-year player currently in Grade 11 in Morden, has continued to have success throughout this year.

This weekend she contributed to every goal the Hawks had. McCallum had 1 goal and 2 assists in the Hawks 3-2 win over Interlake on Saturday. She then continued her offence in the Hawks shootout win against Eastman where she a goal, an assist and had the shootout winner to lift the Hawks to another 3-2 win.

McCallum currently sits third in league points with 15 assists and 15 goals.