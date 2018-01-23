Details
Category: Local Sports

This weeks player of the week for the Manitoba Female "AAA" Midget Hockey League is Mackenzie McCallum.

The Pembina Valley Hawks forward McCallum, a third-year player currently in Grade 11 in Morden, has continued to have success throughout this year.

This weekend she contributed to every goal the Hawks had. McCallum had 1 goal and 2 assists in the Hawks 3-2 win over Interlake on Saturday. She then continued her offence in the Hawks shootout win against Eastman where she a goal, an assist and had the shootout winner to lift the Hawks to another 3-2 win.

McCallum currently sits third in league points with 15 assists and 15 goals.

 

Submit Sports News

More Local Sports

Flyers Roll Past Steelers At Home

The Winkler Flyers got goals from five different skaters in a 5-1 victory over the visiting Selkirk Steelers on Tuesday night. The win was the Flyers fourth in their last five home games and it moved…

McCallum's Solid Weekend Earns Her Player Of The Week Honours

This weeks player of the week for the Manitoba Female "AAA" Midget Hockey League is Mackenzie McCallum. The Pembina Valley Hawks forward McCallum, a third-year player currently in Grade 11 in Morden,…

This Week in Curling

The 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts starts this weekend in Penticton. Raunora Westcott, who plays lead for Team Canada skip Michelle Englot, will join Clayton Dreger on This Week in Curling which…

The Hawks Report

Pembina Valley picked up a single point Sunday after losing 7-6 in a shootout to the Winnipeg Wild. Head coach Rylan Price will join Clayton Dreger on the Hawks report which airs Mondays at 11:35…

Flyers Tame The Terriers In Portage

The Winkler Flyers earned themselves a big 3-2 victory on the road on Sunday night, beating the Portage Terriers 3-2. Matt Christian, Weiland Parrish and Coltyn Bates recorded two points each to help…

The SEMHL Report

The Islanders will face the defending champion Hawks in Notre Dame on Saturday night. Portage defenseman Tyler Harland will join Clayton Dreger on the SEMHL report which airs Fridays at 11:35 a.m. &…

Flyers Lose Close One To Virden

The Winkler Flyers suffered a hard fought 3-2 loss to the visiting Virden Oil Capitals on Friday night, beginning a stretch of four games in six days. Trailing by a goal entering the third, the…

Genoway Excited To Represent Canada On International Stage

Team Canada's National Hockey team will have a Morden flavour when they go to PyeongChang, South Korea in February for the 2018 Winter Games thanks to Chay Genoway, who currently plays for Lada…

The Flyers Report

Winkler will meet the Virden Oil Capitals and Portage Terriers this weekend. Head coach Ken Pearson will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which airs Thursdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on…

Hawks Take In All-Star Festivities

The Winnipeg "AAA" Bantam All-Star game took place on January 13th in Winnipeg. The event featured a skills competition, game, and then dinner for the players. Trent Crane and Roux Bazin represented…

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

Just six points separates third place from sixth place. Northlands Parkway hockey coach Dan Giesbrecht will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports Report which airs Wednesdays at 11:35…

Zacharias Reflects on 4 and 3 at the Scotties

Mackenzie Zacharias, Gaetanne Gauthier, Emily Zacharias and Ashley Groff made all junior curlers in our province proud last week. The Altona Curling Club foursome lost their first three games at 2018…

This Week in Curling

The Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts wrapped up Sunday at the Shamrock Centre in Killarney. 2018 champions Jennifer Jones, Kaitlyn Lawes, Jill Officer and Dawn McEwen will join Clayton Dreger…

The Hawks Report

Pembina Valley won their lone game on the weekend and now has a point in all four games played in 2018. Head coach Rylan Price will join Dantin Reimer on the Hawks report which airs Mondays at 11:35…

The Best on Ice

One of the greatest Manitoba curling teams of all-time is Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts champions for the fourth time. Jennifer Jones, Kaitlyn Lawes, Jill Officer and Dawn McEwen defeated…

Team Effort Helps Flyers Down Kings

The Winkler Flyers fired 44 shots on goal and got past the Kings 4-1 on Saturday night in their final meeting of the season against Dauphin. Matt Christian led the way with two goals and Troy…

Jones Advances to Scotties Final

Jennifer Jones, Kaitlyn Lawes, Jill Officer and Dawn McEwen are one away from representing Manitoba at the National Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton, British Columbia. The St. Vital…

Aces Win Winkler Invitational

The Miller Aces won their third tournament of the hockey season Saturday. Colton Harder scored three times and Declan Enns stopped all 29 shots he faced as the Aces defeated Gabrielle Roy Les Roys of…

Playoff Time at the Scotties

The rock throwing began Wednesday with 16 teams all after the same goal – win the 2018 Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Killarney. After the completion of the round robin 12 of those teams…

The Round Robin Winds Down at the Scotties

The end is in sight. The round robin concludes today and the playoffs start tonight at the 2018 Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Killarney. Kerrie Einarson of East St. Paul clinched first…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Tuesday, January 23rd

SEMHL
Carman 5 Winkler 1

MJHL
Winkler 5 Selkirk 1
OCN 5 Dauphin 2

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Central Plains 6 Wpg Bruins 5

WHL
Brandon at Seattle, 9:05 p.m.

NHL
Pittsburgh 3 Carolina 1
Boston 3 New Jersey 2
Philadelphia 3 Detroit 2 (OT)
Montreal 4 Colorado 2
St. Louis 3 Ottawa 0
Tampa Bay 4 Nashville 3 (OT)
Dallas 6 Florida 1
Buffao 5 Edmonton 0
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Columbus at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

NBA
Sacramento 105 Orlando 99
Oklahoma City 109 Brooklyn 108
San Antonio 114 Cleveland 102
New York at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 24th

South Central Athletic Conference
High School Varsity Basketball
Northlands Parkway vs Glenlawn
@ Wpg, (g) 6 p.m. (b) 7:30 p.m.

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Northlands Parkway at Morris, 7:30 p.m.

MJHL
Winkler at Steinbach, 7:30 p.m.
Virden at Neepawa, 7:30 p.m.
OCN at Waywayseecappo, 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Pembina Valley vs Wpg Bruins
@ Morden, 7:30 p.m.
Eastman at Kenora, 7:30 p.m.
Parkland at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.
Interlake at Wpg Thrashers, 7:30 p.m.

AHL
Manitoba at Belleville, 6 p.m.

NHL
Toronto at Chicago, 7 p.m.
L.A. at Calgary, 9 p.m.

NBA
Utah at Detroit, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Dallas, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Portland, 9 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local Sports

Winkler Invitational High School Hockey Tourney

Family Time at the Scotties

The SEMHL Report

Central Regional Star Skate

Flyers Add Size And Skill At Trading Deadline

Five Trips to the Scotties

The Flyers Report

Good Effort Goes Unrewarded In Winnipeg

Zone 4 High School Sports Report

Day One at the Scotties

Martyniuk Leads Flyers To Victory Over Steinbach

This Week in Curling

Flyers Well Represented At MJHL/SJHL Showcase

The Hawks Report

Lawes & Morris Win Mixed Doubles Trials

Flyers Struggle To Find Consistency In Wayway

Funk To Hit Hardwood With Wesmen

Flyers Come Back To Win In Dauphin

Jets Point Streak Continues

Stoughton Thrilled With Mixed Doubles Trials in Portage

Local Sports Archives

Community Events

24
Jan
2018
Carman Community Garden

24 January 2018 7:00 pm

Homestead Co-op Boardroom - Carman





24
Jan
2018
Boomerang Bags Altona

24 January 2018 7:00 pm

W.C Miller Collegiate - Home Ec Room





24
Jan
2018
Being Palestinian

24 January 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre, Morden





24
Jan
2018
wherever you are in your journey

24 January 2018 7:00 pm

Altona Community Memorial Health Centre





24
Jan
2018
Winkler Flyers @ Steinbach Pistons

24 January 2018 7:30 pm

T.G. Smith Centre





25
Jan
2018
Pembina Valley Local Food Market

25 January 2018 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Morden and District Chamber of Commerce, Morden





25
Jan
2018
Potluck Supper - Gretna

25 January 2018 6:30 pm

Gretna Prairie Centre, Gretna





Login