McDonald Wins Provincial Men’s Amateur

Justin McDonald of Breezy Bend hasn’t hit one range ball all year.

Some golfers just don't need to practice.

On Thursday McDonald earned his second Provincial championship this month.

McDonald, who captured the Manitoba Mid-Amateur Championship at Falcon Lake, won the Provincial Men’s Amateur Championship by eight shots over clubmate Eric Johnson.

“It’s pretty good especially after winning the Mid-Amateur,” said McDonald shortly after signing his scorecard. “It makes it even better winning two events in one year.”

McDonald went 68 & 70 at Quarry Oaks near Steinbach and then fashioned rounds of 73 & 74 at the Glendale Country Club in Winnipeg.

“Kept the ball in play and kept it in front of me basically,” said McDonald who went wire-to-wire. “Never had to hit a provisional or anything like that.”


neufeld 01Josh Neufeld and his caddie (dad) Rick look at a birdie putt on the 15th green at Glendale


Altona’s Josh Neufeld, who plays out of Elmhurst, finished in a tie for 18th place at plus 18.

“It’s a great week of golf every year,” said Neufeld who was 75 & 79 at Quarry and 75 & 77 at Glendale. “It’s exciting. A little bit disappointed with the results. Felt like my game was pretty close all week but it was a putt here and there or a break here and there that kind of got it going the wrong way.”

Neufeld played his final round with fellow University of Manitoba Bisons teammate Devon Schade who is a two-time Manitoba Men’s Amateur champion and Colwyn Abgrall of Southwood who is the 2017 Provincial Match Play champion.

“Obviously they’re two great players,” Neufeld said after his round. “They’ve got a few wins to their name. I golf with Devon at least once a week so it was pretty laid back and we were able to have a good time. It’s always a pleasure to play with both them.”

Tyson Ehnes, formerly of Minnewasta in Morden, was 79 on Thursday and finished at plus 25.


