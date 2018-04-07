MJHL Postpones Game Two between Pistons & Oil Capitals

Game two of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League's best-of-seven final scheduled for Sunday night in Virden between the Oil Capitals and Steinbach Pistons has been postponed.
The MJHL issued a statement on behalf of its member clubs, players and team staffs saying they are profoundly saddened by the devastating accident involving the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League's Humboldt Broncos.
Commissioner Kim Davis said, “Out of the deepest respect to the Humboldt Broncos organization, its players and parents, the SJHL and its member clubs, we do not believe that Sunday’s MJHL playoff game should be played as scheduled. The MJHL playoff season will resume, but the next few days will be focused on mourning, supporting the SJHL and reflecting on the loss of life that we can’t comprehend at this time.”
The Oil Capitals defeated the Pistons 2-1 in the series opener Friday night in Steinbach.
