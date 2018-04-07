Details
Category: Local Sports



Game two of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League's best-of-seven final scheduled for Sunday night in Virden between the Oil Capitals and Steinbach Pistons has been postponed.

The MJHL issued a statement on behalf of its member clubs, players and team staffs saying they are profoundly saddened by the devastating accident involving the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League's Humboldt Broncos.

Commissioner Kim Davis said, “Out of the deepest respect to the Humboldt Broncos organization, its players and parents, the SJHL and its member clubs, we do not believe that Sunday’s MJHL playoff game should be played as scheduled. The MJHL playoff season will resume, but the next few days will be focused on mourning, supporting the SJHL and reflecting on the loss of life that we can’t comprehend at this time.”

The Oil Capitals defeated the Pistons 2-1 in the series opener Friday night in Steinbach.

Submit Sports News

More Sports News

MJHL Postpones Game Two between Pistons & Oil Capitals

Game two of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League's best-of-seven final scheduled for Sunday night in Virden between the Oil Capitals and Steinbach Pistons has been postponed. The MJHL issued a statement…

Heading Off to the Allan Cup

The South East Prairie Thunder will play their first of two preliminary round games Monday against the Bethune Bulldogs at the 2018 Allan Cup in Rosetown, Saskatchewan. "It's certainly exciting,"…

The SEMHL Report

The 67th season is in the books. Commissioner Wayne Deschouwer will join Clayton Dreger on the SEMHL report which airs Fridays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.

Second Place in the Central Belongs to the Jets

The Winnipeg Jets will finish in second place in the National Hockey League's Central Division. Winnipeg's playoff position was finalized Thursday night when the division leading Nashville Predators…

The Flyers Report

Winkler was eliminated by the Virden Oil Capitals in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League semifinals. Head coach Ken Pearson will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which airs Thursdays at 11:35…

Beavers Need a Win

The Carman Beavers recorded a win and a loss on the opening weekend of Hockey Manitoba's Provincial Senior A Championship at Bell MTS Iceplex in Winnipeg. The South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League…

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

There are less than three months remaining in the 2017-2018 school year. MHSAA executive director Chad Falk will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports Report which airs Wednesdays at…

Blake Commits to Yellow Jackets

The Winkler Flyers are pleased to announce that graduating assistant captain Will Blake has committed to the University of Wisconsin-Superior (WIAC – NCAA Div III) for the 2018-2019 season. Blake had…

This Week in Curling

Kaitlyn Lawes captured gold at the Winter Games in South Korea and at the World Championship in North Bay. The two-time Olympic champion will join Clayton Dreger on This Week in Curling which airs…

The Hawks Report

The Pembina Valley Hawks season came to an end last Wednesday in Ste. Anne with a 3-2 loss in double overtime to the Eastman Selects in game four of the Manitoba Female AAA Midget Hockey League's…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Saturday, April 7th

Hockey Manitoba
Provincial Senior A Championship
@ Bell MTS Iceplex
Preliminary Round
Ste. Anne 8 Gladstone 3
Carman 8 Grandview 4

Telus Cup
West Regional AAA Midget
Hockey Championship
@ Thunder Bay
Round Robin
Wpg Wild 8 Kenora 1
Notre Dame 7 Thunder Bay 1

Esso Cup
West Regional
Female AAA Midget
Hockey Championship
Eastman vs Saskatoon
@ Steinbach, 5 p.m.
(Stars lead best of 3 series 1-0)

WHL
Eastern Conference
Brandon at Lethbridge, 8 p.m.
(Hurricanes lead best of 7 semifinal 1-0)

NHL
Winnipeg 4 Chicago 1
Philadelphia 5 N.Y. Rangers 0
Boston 5 Ottawa 2
Toronto 4 Montreal 2
N.Y. Islanders 4 Detroit 3 (OT)
Florida 4 Buffalo 3
Washington 5 New Jersey 3
Carolina 3 Tampa Bay 2 (OT)
Columbus at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
(end of regular season schedule)

Major League Baseball
American League
New York 8 Baltimore 3
Boston 10 Tampa Bay 3
Seattle 11 Minnesota 4
Detroit 6 Chicago 1
Kansas City 1 Cleveland 0
Toronto at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Los Angeles, 8:07 p.m.
National League
New York 3 Washington 2
St. Louis 5 Arizona 3
Chicago 5 Milwaukee 2
Los Angeles at San Francisco, 5:05 p.m.
Philadelphia 20 Miami 1
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
Interleague
San Diego at Houston, 6:10 p.m.

NBA
Denver 134 L.A. Clippers 115
Milwaukee 115 New York 102
Brooklyn 124 Chicago 96
Oklahoma City at Houston, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Friday, April 6th

MJHL
Virden 2 Steinbach 1
(1st game in best of 7 final)

Telus Cup
West Regional AAA Midget
Hockey Championship
@ Thunder Bay
Round Robin
Notre Dame 4 Wpg Wild 3 
Thunder Bay 3 Kenora 0

Esso Cup
West Regional
Female AAA Midget
Hockey Championship
Saskatoon 7 Eastman 0 
(1st game in best of 3 series)

WHL
Eastern Conference
Lethbridge 5 Brandon 1
(1st game in best of 7 semifinal)

AHL
Manitoba 4 Bakersfield 1

NHL
Tampa Bay 7 Buffalo 5
Pittsburgh 4 Ottawa 0 
St. Louis 4 Chicago 1
Anaheim 5 Dallas 3

Major League Baseball
American League
Toronto 8 Texas 5
Cleveland 3 Kansas City 2
Baltimore 7 New York 3 (14 innings)
Los Angeles 13 Oakland 9
National League
Atlanta 8 Colorado 3
Pittsburgh 14 Cincinnati 3
Milwaukee 5 Chicago 4
Los Angeles at San Francisco (ppd)
Interleague
San Diego 4 Houston 1

NBA
Toronto 92 Indiana 73
Atlanta 103 Washington 97
Charlotte 137 Orlando 100
Philadelphia 132 Cleveland 130
Detroit 113 Dallas 106 (OT)
Boston 111 Chicago 104
New York 122 Miami 98
Sacramento 94 Memphis 93
New Orleans 122 Phoenix 103
Minnesota 113 L.A. Lakers 96

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Community Events

04
Apr
2018
Flow - Regional High School Exhibition

04 April 2018 - 28 April 2018, 12:00 am - 4:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





06
Apr
2018
Ransomware Lunch & Learn

06 April 2018 11:30 am - 1:00 pm

Smitty's Family Restaurant, Winkler, Plum Coulee





07
Apr
2018
Crossfit Outland - 24 Hour Row For Kids in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters

07 April 2018 - 08 April 2018, 9:00 am - 9:00 am

Crossfit Outland Altona





08
Apr
2018
Antique/Collectibles Sale

08 April 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Altona Rhineland Pioneer Centre





08
Apr
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

08 April 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





09
Apr
2018
Tea and Conversation for Women

09 April 2018 2:00 pm

Morden Activity Centre, Morden





09
Apr
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

09 April 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





Login