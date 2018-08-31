Morden Hockey Player Signs with Victoria

Trent Crane of Morden has signed a Western Hockey League (WHL) Standard Player Agreement with the Victoria Royals out of British Columbia.

The 15-year-old forward spent last season with the Bantam AAA Pembina Valley Hawks, and was selected in the 5th round by the Royals in the 2018 Bantam Draft in May.

Crane says he's pleased with his performance at draft camp, "but I couldn't have done it without all the guys on my team," he says.

In two seasons with the Hawks, Crane was one of the team's leading producers on offense, registering 70 points in 36 games including 46 goals. That put him in fourth place in the Winnipeg Bantam AAA Hockey League in scoring.

He notes the veterans at the camp have been supportive.

"They take pride in the rookies - they don't pick on them, they show them the way," he said.

Crane adds, coaches have been pleased with his level of play.

"Trentyn is a fast, skilled and tenacious forward with hockey IQ," said Royals president and GM Cameron Hope in a statement.

"We are pleased to have signed Trentyn and excited to see his future as part of our team."