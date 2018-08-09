Details
Category: Local Sports


The Winkler Flyers Hockey Club is pleased to announce changes to their hockey operations staff for the 2018-19 season.

Ken Pearson, who has served as General Manager and Head Coach for the last seven seasons, is relinquishing his head coaching duties, allowing Steve Mullin to take over behind the bench.

Pearson will continue to serve as General Manager.

Previously, Mullin served as Assistant Coach.

“We are really excited about this transition in our organization,” said Flyers President Nathan Elias. “Steve is an excellent coach and will do a great job in continuing what we have built over the previous seasons.”

Pearson has accumulated a regular season record of 519-295-62-14 over 16 seasons in the MJHL.

“This transition is something we have talked about for some time,” said Pearson. “Steve and I think the game the same way and as we move into a different stage as a team, this move makes a lot of sense.”

Mullin has been with the Flyers through all of the success over the last six years. This will be his first head coaching job in the MJHL.

“It is an honour to take on this new position,” said Mullin. “We have a great program here in Winkler and I look forward to continuing to build a winner on and off the ice.”

Mullin played two years in the MJHL with Winkler from 2000 to 2002, appearing in two Turnbull Trophy Championships with the Flyers. He went on to play four seasons at the University of Maine, and then played one season in the ECHL with the Texas Wildcatters.

Mullin’s head coaching experience includes a Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League Championship season with the Pembina Valley Hawks in 2010.

Assistant coaches will be named at a later date.


photo courtesy Winkler Flyers

Submit Sports News

More Sports News

Mullin Takes Over as Flyers Head Coach

The Winkler Flyers Hockey Club is pleased to announce changes to their hockey operations staff for the 2018-19 season. Ken Pearson, who has served as General Manager and Head Coach for the last seven…

Sportsbeat

South Central captured Baseball Manitoba's Provincial 15U AAA championship this past Sunday. Head coach Matt Giesbrecht will join Clayton Dreger on Sportsbeat which airs Thursdays at 11:35 a.m. &…

Seven Track Medals in Edmonton

Five track athletes from the Carman area, training under coach Lyle Myers, travelled to Edmonton to compete for Team Manitoba in the Tri-Province meet July 27th - 29th. Marina Gross & Luke Phillips…

Sportsbeat

The Elmwood Giants are 2018 Manitoba Junior Baseball League champions. Giants manager Ed Kulyk will join Clayton Dreger on Sportsbeat which airs Wednesdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio…

Off the Tee

The 48th International golf tournament was held at the end of July in Morden, Walhalla, Winkler and Langdon. 2018 champion Riley Unger of Southwood will join Clayton Dreger on Off the Tee which airs…

A Trip to the Nationals

South Central - 2018 Provincial 15U AAA championsFront row: A.J. Peters, Cole Harder, Jackson Rempel, Trenton Penner, Trent Crane, Owen Goertzen, Brock MacDonald, Myron Peters & Andrew Giesbrecht…

Provincial AAA Championship Weekend

Baseball Manitoba’s Provincial 13U & 15U AAA Baseball Championships take place this weekend. The 13U AAA championship is at West St. Paul. South Central is in Pool B with Winnipeg South, North…

The Border Baseball League Report

The Baldur Regals defeated the Cartwright Twins 2-0 Thursday night in game three of their semifinal. Twins third baseman Drew Haight will join Clayton Dreger on the Border Baseball League Report…

Sportsbeat

Baseball Canada's 21U Women's Invitational Championship begins next Thursday in Stonewall. Team Manitoba head coach Jeremy Culleton will join Clayton Dreger on Sportsbeat which airs Thursdays at…

Sportsbeat

The Elmwood Giants and St. James A's will meet in the Manitoba Junior Basebal League's best-of-five final for the second year in a row. Giants manager Ed Kulyk will join Clayton Dreger on Sportsbeat…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Thursday, August 9th

CFL
Edmonton at B.C., 9 p.m.

Baseball Canada
Canada Cup (17U) Championship
@ Moncton
Round Robin
Manitoba vs PEI (ppd)
Manitoba vs Alberta (ppd)

Baseball Canada
Women's 21U Invitational Championship
@ Stonewall
Round Robin
Ontario 13 Manitoba 1
Manitoba 15 Saskatchewan 2

Major League Baseball
American League
Toronto 8 Boston 5
Cleveland 5 Minnesota 4
New York 7 Texas 3
Tampa Bay 5 Baltimore 4
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
National League
Washington 6 Atlanta 3
San Diego 8 Milwaukee 4
Los Angeles at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

Friday, August 10th

CFL
Hamilton at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba Major Soccer League
8th Division
South Central Riot vs Asian United
@ Winkler, 7 p.m.

Baseball Manitoba
Provincial Championships
Senior A @ Clearwater
Senior AA @ Neepawa

Baseball Canada
Canada Cup (17U) Championship
@ Moncton
Round Robin
Manitoba vs PEI, 6:30 a.m.
Manitoba vs Alberta, 2:45 p.m.

Baseball Canada
Women's 21U Invitational Championship
@ Stonewall
Round Robin
Manitoba vs Quebec, 3 p.m.

American Baseball Association
Winnipeg at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
Texas at New York, 6:05 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m.
National League
Washington at Chicago, 1:20 p.m.
New York at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
Interleague
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login