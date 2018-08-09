Mullin Takes Over as Flyers Head Coach



The Winkler Flyers Hockey Club is pleased to announce changes to their hockey operations staff for the 2018-19 season.

Ken Pearson, who has served as General Manager and Head Coach for the last seven seasons, is relinquishing his head coaching duties, allowing Steve Mullin to take over behind the bench.

Pearson will continue to serve as General Manager.

Previously, Mullin served as Assistant Coach.

“We are really excited about this transition in our organization,” said Flyers President Nathan Elias. “Steve is an excellent coach and will do a great job in continuing what we have built over the previous seasons.”

Pearson has accumulated a regular season record of 519-295-62-14 over 16 seasons in the MJHL.

“This transition is something we have talked about for some time,” said Pearson. “Steve and I think the game the same way and as we move into a different stage as a team, this move makes a lot of sense.”

Mullin has been with the Flyers through all of the success over the last six years. This will be his first head coaching job in the MJHL.

“It is an honour to take on this new position,” said Mullin. “We have a great program here in Winkler and I look forward to continuing to build a winner on and off the ice.”

Mullin played two years in the MJHL with Winkler from 2000 to 2002, appearing in two Turnbull Trophy Championships with the Flyers. He went on to play four seasons at the University of Maine, and then played one season in the ECHL with the Texas Wildcatters.

Mullin’s head coaching experience includes a Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League Championship season with the Pembina Valley Hawks in 2010.

Assistant coaches will be named at a later date.



photo courtesy Winkler Flyers