Nighthawks & Zodiacs Win Zone Banners



Northlands Parkway girls and Garden Valley boys will represent Zone 4 at the Provincial Rural High School Soccer Championships.

The Nighthawks and Zodiacs capture the Zone championship banners Thursday in Winkler.

Northlands Parkway edged GVC 1-0 in the girls final while Garden Valley defeated the Morden Thunder 3-1 in the boys final.

The Provincials will be held Friday, October 12th and Saturday, October 13th in Swan River.



