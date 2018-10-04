Nighthawks & Zodiacs Win Zone Banners

Details
Northlands Parkway girls and Garden Valley boys will represent Zone 4 at the Provincial Rural High School Soccer Championships.

The Nighthawks and Zodiacs capture the Zone championship banners Thursday in Winkler.

Northlands Parkway edged GVC 1-0 in the girls final while Garden Valley defeated the Morden Thunder 3-1 in the boys final.

The Provincials will be held Friday, October 12th and Saturday, October 13th in Swan River.


thunder gvc top oct04

 

Thursday, October 4th

Zone 4 High School Soccer
Girls Final
Northlands Parkway 1 Garden Valley 0
Boys Final
Garden Valley 3 Morden 1

