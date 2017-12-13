Odlum Commits To Minot State

Jamie Odlum will be taking her softball talents to Minot State next season.

"I'm pretty happy about it and relieved that I finally got a school to go to," said Odlum. "Not just that, but it's the number one choice of school's I wanted to go to for my college career."

She said her game has a lot of offence in it and looks forward to bringing her bat to the Beavers lineup next year.

The grade twelve student at Morden Collegiate, who is a middle infielder and currently plays with the U19 Smitty Terminators and Morden Thunder high school team has a batting average of .448 with Smittys and .509 with the Morden Thunder.

"We are very excited about this class we are bringing in," said Beavers softball head coach David Kivett. "We were able to fill several needs with some high-quality student-athletes."

Minot State University is a member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) and NCAA. The NSIC is a premier NCAA DII.

"I'm expecting more speed, strength and everybody to have an even better mentality compared to the level I am at now," said Odlum.

Odlum plans to work towards her Masters in Speech-Language Pathology at Minot State University.