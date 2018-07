The Provincial Junior Golf Championships were held last week at Breezy Bend and St. Charles. 2018 champions Ryan McMillan of Elmhurst and Bobbi Uhl of Shilo will join Clayton Dreger on Off the Tee which airs Tuesdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.

photo courtesy Bob Poole/Golf Manitoba