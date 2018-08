For the second straight year and third time in the last four years, Kody Fawcett is the champion in the men's division at the Tamarack Golf Championship. Kody's dad, Keith Fawcett, also captured the champion men's title. Kody Fawcett is this week's guest on Off the Tee, which airs Tuesdays at 11:35 a.m. and 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.