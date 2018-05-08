Off to Game Seven



The Winnipeg Jets and Nashville Predators are going the distance.

Pekka Rinne made 34 saves and Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson each scored twice as the Predators defeated the Jets 4-0 Monday night at Bell MTS Place.

The NHL's best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal is tied at three games a piece.

"They got a win in a big game," said Winnipeg defenseman Tyler Myers. "We weren't quite up to our normal speed. Series tied three-three, two best teams in the league - we're not too worried about going to their building. We're going to come out and play our game."

The Jets loss in game six marked the first time Winnipeg was shutout at home this season.

"There were lots of stuff that we could do better tonight," said Jets head coach Paul Maurice who watched his team fail to score in the first period for the fourth straight game. "We're going to do what we can to make sure we look the way we want to look in game seven."

Visiting teams have won four of the six games in this series which bodes well for Winnipeg since game seven is Thursday in Nashville.

The last time a Winnipeg-based NHL franchise played a game seven was April 30th, 1992 when the Jets lost 5-0 to the Vancouver Canucks in the Smythe Division semifinals.



photos courtesy Ray Peters



