Details
Category: Local Sports


The Winnipeg Jets and Nashville Predators are going the distance.

Pekka Rinne made 34 saves and Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson each scored twice as the Predators defeated the Jets 4-0 Monday night at Bell MTS Place.

The NHL's best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal is tied at three games a piece.

"They got a win in a big game," said Winnipeg defenseman Tyler Myers. "We weren't quite up to our normal speed. Series tied three-three, two best teams in the league - we're not too worried about going to their building. We're going to come out and play our game."

The Jets loss in game six marked the first time Winnipeg was shutout at home this season.

"There were lots of stuff that we could do better tonight," said Jets head coach Paul Maurice who watched his team fail to score in the first period for the fourth straight game. "We're going to do what we can to make sure we look the way we want to look in game seven."

Visiting teams have won four of the six games in this series which bodes well for Winnipeg since game seven is Thursday in Nashville.

The last time a Winnipeg-based NHL franchise played a game seven was April 30th, 1992 when the Jets lost 5-0 to the Vancouver Canucks in the Smythe Division semifinals.


photos courtesy Ray Peters


View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://pembinavalleyonline.com/local-sports/off-to-game-seven#sigProIdf482d8578e

Submit Sports News

More Sports News

Off to Game Seven

The Winnipeg Jets and Nashville Predators are going the distance. Pekka Rinne made 34 saves and Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson each scored twice as the Predators defeated the Jets 4-0 Monday…

Sportsbeat

The 2018 Manitoba Junior Baseball League season begins this week. MJBL president Jamie Bettens will join Clayton Dreger on Sportsbeat which airs Mondays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio…

WHL Bantam Draft

Trent Crane & William Irvine of Morden and Roux Bazin of Treherne were selected in the 2018 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft. Crane was chosen in round five by the Victoria Royals. Irvine went to…

Sportsbeat

The defending American Baseball Association champions are preparing for their 25th season. Winnipeg Goldeyes general manager Andrew Collier will join Clayton Dreger on Sportsbeat which airs Fridays…

Jets & Predators Even at Two

The Jets and Predators split the first two games of their Western Conference semifinal in Nashville and now they've done the same in Winnipeg. Pekka Rinne made 32 saves as the Predators defeated the…

Sportsbeat

Hayley Bergman won CurlManitoba's Canada Games trials this past weekend in Winnipeg. The Morris Curling Club skip will join Clayton Dreger on Sportsbeat which airs Thursdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m.…

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

The Carman Cougars captured the Zone 4 varsity aggregate team banner. Cougars badminton coach Jacquie Metcalf will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports Report which airs Wednesdays at…

Zone 4 Junior Varsity Badminton

Carman Collegiate hosted the Zone 4 Junior Varsity Badminton Championships on Monday. Girls Singles1) Melayna Drodz, Sanford2) Jayden Hildebrand, Miller3) Jenna Swain, Miami4) Kezia Swain, Miami 5)…

Off the Tee

The weather has been an issue for golfers in Manitoba this spring. Golf Manitoba executive director Dave Comaskey will join Clayton Dreger on Off the Tee which airs Tuesdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m.…

Sportsbeat

Morgan de Pena has retired after 30-plus years with Baseball Manitoba. The 2010 inductee into the Manitoba Baseball Hall of Fame will join Clayton Dreger on Sportsbeat which airs Mondays at 11:35…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Monday, May 7th

NHL
Western Conference
Nashville 4 Winnipeg 0
(best of 7 semifinal tied 3-3)
Eastern Conference
Washington 2 Pittsburgh 1 (OT)
(Capitals win series 4-2)

Canadian Junior Hockey League
ANAVET Cup
Steinbach 2 Nipawin 1
(Pistons win best of 7 series 4-2)

World Hockey Championship
@ Herning, Denmark
Preliminary Round
Canada 7 Denmark 1

Zone 4 High School Baseball
1st game: MIller 2 NPC 1
2nd game: Miller 8 NPC 8 (tie)
1st game: Garden Valley 1 Morden 0
2nd game: Garden Valley 4 Morden 1

Zone 4 High School Fastpitch
Garden Valley 7 Carman 6
Miller 13 Morden 3
Sanford 16 MCI 1

Major League Baseball
American League
Texas 7 Detroit 6
Houston 16 Oakland 2
National League
Philadelphia 11 San Francisco 0 
New York 7 Cincinnati 6
Chicago 14 Miami 2
Washington 8 San Diego 5
Interleague
Minnesota 6 St. Louis 0

NBA
Eastern Conference
Cleveland 123 Toronto 93
(Cavaliers win best of 7 semifinal 4-0)
Philadelphia 103 Boston 92
(Celtics lead series 3-1)

Tuesday, May 8th

Zone 4 High School Baseball
MCI at Sanford
d/h 4:15 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Zone 4 High School Fastpitch
Miller vs Portage Collegiate
@ Altona, 4:15 p.m.

American Baseball Association
Exhibition
Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 6:05 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
Kansas City at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Boston at New York, 6:05 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
National League
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
New York at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 9:10 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Interleague
Minnesota at St. Louis, 12:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chi White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

NBA
Western Conference
Utah at Houston, 7:00 p.m.
(Rockets lead best of 7 semifinal 3-1)
New Orleans at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
(Warriors lead series 3-1)

 

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Community Events

21
Apr
2018
Fundraising Garage Sale

21 April 2018 - 27 May 2018, 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

, Winkler





01
May
2018
Revisiting - Exhibition by Eunji Jung

01 May 2018 - 31 May 2018, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





08
May
2018
【【【WATCH-LIVE】】 Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Live Stream NBA 2018

08 May 2018 - 10 May 2018, 12:00 am - 4:45 pm

, Independence





08
May
2018
Mental Health Week in Morden

08 May 2018 - 12 May 2018, 7:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Access Event Centre, Morden, Morden





09
May
2018
Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Stream Free NBA 2018 Playoffs Game

09 May 2018 4:30 am

Thousand Oaks Ministries, Inc





09
May
2018
WatchNBC⋱>!(~)[`TV`!:::] Washington Capitals vs Pittsburgh Penguins Live Stream 2018 NHL Playoffs Online

09 May 2018 5:00 am

USA,New York





09
May
2018
Watch]]@> Washington Capitals vs Pittsburgh Penguins Live Stream: Watch Online HD TV

09 May 2018 5:00 am

Washington,USA, Leavenworth





Login