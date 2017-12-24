

Three Manitobans will play hockey for Canada at the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.



Jocelyne Larocque and Bailey Bram of Ste. Anne and Brigette Lacquette of Mallard were named to Canada's National Women’s Olympic Hockey Team on Friday morning in Calgary.



"It’s surreal," Larocque told steinbachonline's Jamie Roy. "I'm excited, I'm honoured. It just feels like a dream come true."



Canada defeated the United States 2-0 on December 5th at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg and concluded its six-game pre-Olympic series with games against the Americans on December 15th in San Jose and two nights later in Edmonton.



The Canadians won five straight after losing the series opener.



Since then 26 players have waited, and waited, and waited for Fridays announcement by Hockey Canada.



"It’s incredibly stressful," said Larocque. "Especially after our last two games - when you know it’s completely now out of your control and there’s nothing more you can do to influence - you're just waiting. That’s probably the hardest time for me and I'd say probably the same for most of my teammates. That waiting is tough and stressful but now I definitely feel relieved."



The 29-year-old blueliner is among 14 players on this years roster who were on Canada’s gold medal winning team in Sochi back in 2014.



"I can’t believe it's already been four years ago since the last Olympics and the fact that I get to do that all over again - I’m just so excited. I can't wait for the Games to come around."



Jocelyne Larocque and Bailey Bram dealt with totally different emotions back in December of 2013 prior to those Sochi Olympics.



Larocque was over the moon when she received the news that she made Canada's roster where as Bram had to deal with the disappointment of being one of the final cuts.



But not this time as both will be heading to South Korea.



"I’m so proud of her," said Larocque on Bram's accomplishment. "She's put in so much hard work, so much dedication and to be a part of her being able to live her dream is so special. I was released from 2010 and made it in 2014. That feeling of so much heartache and then to go to making it and the fact that she gets to do that is pretty special, and to be a part of it with her, I'm so excited.”



And now Ste. Anne has two Olympians to cheer for in February.



"It's not a very big place so the fact that there are two of us is pretty special," Larocque said. "We've been a part of each others journey from being five-years-old playing on the outdoor rink. I remember the day Bailey made her first under-18 team and her first under-22. To be a part of that is so special and I'm incredibly proud of her. She’s put in so much hard work and dedication. To see her fulfill her dream is pretty special."



"I feel very proud to be from Manitoba and specifically from Ste. Anne and to represent southeastern Manitoba," added Laroque. "It's special to me to represent my country, my province and my hometown. It's incredible."



After a short holiday break, Larocque, Bram & Lacquette will return to Calgary on December 28th and continue to prepare for the Olympics.



Canada will play five games against teams from the Alberta Midget Hockey League before leaving for South Korea.



While three Manitobans are counting down the days until the hockey team jumps on the plane for PyeongChang, a fourth got the same news that Jocelyne Larocque received prior to the 2010 Vancouver Games and Bailey Bram got before the 2014 Sochi Olympics.



Halli Kryzyaniak of Neepawa was one of three players released on Thursday.