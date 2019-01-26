Perfection in Gimli

Details
The only unblemished record at the 2019 Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts belongs to Darcy Robertson of the Assiniboine Memorial curling club in Winnipeg.

Robertson, Karen Klein, Vanessa Foster and Theresa Cannon defeated Kristy Watling of Fort Rouge 7-1 in their round robin finale and finished in first place in the Asham Express Group at 7 and 0.

“It makes you feel that you’ve played well,” said Robertson when asked about her perfect round robin performance. “It’s a tough competition here. We’re pretty proud of how we played.”

Robertson lost the 2017 final to Michelle Englot at the Eric Coy Arena in Winnipeg and the 2018 final to Jennifer Jones in Killarney.

“We just have to stay calm, focused and play like we can,” said Robertson who will face Tracy Fleury of East St. Paul in the 1-2 page playoff game. “Not think about last year or the year before because this is a new year and a new game. It’s a one game thing but you’ve got to leave it all out there and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Fleury, Selena Njegovan, Liz Fyfe and Kristin MacCuish finished second in the Asham Express Group at 6 and 1.

Top seed Kerri Einarson of Gimli downed Beth Peterson of Assiniboine Memorial 8-3 in her round robin finale and finished first in the Asham Group with a 6 and 1 record

Einarson, Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Meilleur will play in the 3-4 game.

CurlManitoba changed the page playoff format this year.

The old format had the top team in each pool playing in the 1 vs 1 game and the second place teams in the 2 vs 2 game.

Under the new format the four teams with the best records, regardless of what pool they play in, make the playoffs.

Fleury will play in the 1-2 game because she finished ahead of Einarson in the Skill Based Team Rankings.

Peterson and Abby Ackland will play in a tie-breaker (4 p.m.) to determine who faces Einarson in the 3-4 game.

