Pistons Get The Bounces As Flyers Lose At Home

The bounces did not go Winkler’s way on Saturday night in a 5-0 loss to the visiting Steinbach Pistons. Despite the loss, the Flyers got some help on the out of town scoreboard which helped the club keep hold of their playoff spot with 13 games left in the regular season.

Entering play on Saturday two points the behind the seventh place Winnipeg Blues and two points ahead of the ninth place Waywayseecappo Wolverines, the Flyers welcomed the Pistons looking for their first win in four previous tries against Steinbach.

With regulars Brody Moffatt, Connor Beebe, Marcel Berube, Raihan Kheraj and Britt League all out of the lineup due to injury or suspension, the Flyers dressed a total of three AP’s against the Pistons and stayed right with them through the first 40 minutes.

The Pistons lone goal in the first period came with 14 seconds left on the clock after a shot from the point deflected off of a Winkler stick and floated past netminder Riley Morgan, giving Steinbach a 1-0 lead after one.

Steinbach doubled their lead to 2-0 late in the second when another fortunate bounce made its way past Morgan and the Pistons had a two goal lead after the first 40 minutes.

In the third, the Pistons started to ware down the Flyers and added three more goals including one on the power-play and would go on to win the game 5-0. The Flyers generated a good number of chances around the Pistons’ goal but failed to beat Steinbach netminder Matt Lenz.

Riley Morgan took the loss in goal for Winkler as the Pistons outshot the Flyers 32-25. The Flyers went 0-for-4 on the power-play and 6-for-7 on the penalty-kill.

The Flyers will hit the road on Sunday night to face the Winnipeg Blues in their third game in three nights. The game is a rescheduled game after this past Tuesday’s game was postponed due to weather. Puck drop at the Bell/MTS Iceplex is 6:30pm with Matt Friesen’s broadcast on Country 88 and online at www.pembinavalleyonline.com getting underway at 6:25pm. You can also watch the game live on www.hockeytv.com.

The Blues defeated the Wolverines on Saturday night which moved them four points up on the Flyers in the standings, but kept the Wolverines two points behind Winkler.

Saturday, February 2nd

SEMHL
Altona 6 Winkler 2
Notre Dame 7 Morden 3

MJHL
Steinbach 5 Winkler 0
Virden 5 OCN 1
Selkirk 4 Dauphin 0
Wpg Blues 3 Waywayseecappo 0
Swan Valley 1 Portage 0 (OT)

MMJHL
Raiders 2 Pembina Valley 1

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Kenora 5 Pembina Valley 2
Yellowhead 6 Central Plains 1
Wpg Wild 5 Brandon 4 (OT)
Interlake 5 Wpg Thrashers 4
Eastman 8 Parkland 4
Southwest 10 Norman 1

MFMHL
Yellowhead 2 Pembina Valley 0

Manitoba AAA Bantam Hockey League
Eastman 6 Pembina Valley 0

WHL
Medicine Hat 5 Brandon 0

AHL
Chicago 5 Manitoba 2

NHL
Winnipeg 9 Anaheim 3
Philadelphia 5 Edmonton 4 (OT)
New Jersey 3 Montreal 2 (OT)
St. Louis 4 Columbus 2
Florida 3 Vegas 1
Detroit 2 Ottawa 0
Toronto 3 Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Islanders 4 Los Angeles 2
Tampa Bay 3 N.Y. Rangers 2
Dallas 3 Nashville 1
Chicago 4 Minnesota 3 (OT)
Vancouver 5 Colorado 1
San Jose 3 Arizona 2 (OT)

NBA
L.A. Clippers 111 Detroit 101
Orlando 102 Brooklyn 89
Charlotte 125 Chicago 118
Milwaukee 131 Washington 115
Dallas 111 Cleveland 98
Indiana 95 Miami 88
Golden State 115 L.A. Lakers 101
San Antonio 113 New Orleans 108
Atlanta 118 Phoenix 112
Houston 125 Utah 98
Denver 107 Minnesota 106
Sacramento 115 Philadelphia 108

Sunday, February 3rd

SEMHL
Warren at Portage, 3 p.m.

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
PCI vs Carman
@ Portage, 5:30 p.m.

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Pembina Valley at Kenora, 2:30 p.m.
Central Plains vs Brandon
@ Portage, 1:15 p.m.
Interlake at Wpg Wild, 1:15 p.m.
Eastman vs Yellowhead
@ Shoal Lake, 2:30 p.m.
Southwest vs Norman
@ Thompson, 1:30 p.m.

Manitoba AAA Bantam Hockey League
Pembina Valley vs Southwest
@ Hartney, 2 p.m.

MJHL
Winkler at Wpg Blues, 6:30 p.m.
Virden at OCN, 6 p.m.

NHL
Boston at Washington, 11:30 a.m.
Edmonton at Montreal, 1 p.m.
Calgary at Carolina, 1 p.m.

NFL
Super Bowl 53
@ Atlanta
New England vs L.A. Rams, 5:30 p.m.

NBA
Memphis at New York, 12 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Boston, 1 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 2 p.m.

