Details
Category: Local Sports

Three Piston power-play goals proved to be the difference as the Winkler Flyers lost 6-4 at home on Saturday night as their exhibition season continued. A night after dropping a 6-1 decision in Steinbach, the Flyers dressed another young group of hopefuls who were still in search of an opening night roster spot.

It was a busy first period as the Pistons beat Winkler netminder Aaron Brunn, 5:47 into the game. The Flyers got that one back not even a minute later when second year forward Trent Halfdanson scored a pretty goal with Colton Friesen drawing the lone assist. The home side took their first lead of the game just past the midway point of the period thanks to Kyle Lang’s power-play goal.

However, Steinbach scored twice more before the end of the period, including one of the power-play and led 3-2 after 20 minutes.

Sandwiched between two Steinbach goals in the second, Flyers forward Colton Friesen scored on a partial breakaway but the Flyers still trailed 5-3 heading into the third.

The Pistons’ third power-play goal of the game gave them a three goal lead to start the third. Winkler cut that lead to 6-4 with 9:46 to play in the game when Kyle Lang and Matt Krawiec assisted on Corey Stormer’s goal. Despite nearly two minutes of play with the extra attacker at the end of the period, the Flyers could not pull any closer, dropping their second pre-season game in a row.

Aaron Brunn and Jack Faulkner split time in goal for Winkler. Brunn stopped 11 of the 15 shots he faced, while Faulkner stopped seven of nine.

The Flyers (1-3) will travel to Neepawa on Tuesday night with puck drop at the Yellowhead Centre taking place at 7:30pm. You can catch the game live on www.hockeytv.com

Game Stats

Submit Sports News

More Sports News

Pistons Power-Play Sinks Flyers At Home

Three Piston power-play goals proved to be the difference as the Winkler Flyers lost 6-4 at home on Saturday night as their exhibition season continued. A night after dropping a 6-1 decision in…

Flyers Drop Preseason Game In Steinbach

The Winkler Flyers dropped a 6-1 decision in Steinbach on Friday night in their second game of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League exhibition season. It was a good effort from the Flyers, despite the…

The Border Baseball League Report

The 2018 season came to an end Tuesday night in Morden as the Baldur Regals defeated the Mohawks 3-0 in the fifth and deciding game of the final. Regals catcher Darrick Jones and Morden manager Brent…

Hawks Camp

The selection process to determine the 2018-2019 edition of the Pembina Valley Hawks starts this weekend. The Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League team will hold it's try-out camp at the Access Event…

Sportsbeat

Portage will host the 2020 RBC Cup. Host committee co-chair Dave Patsack will join Clayton Dreger on Sportsbeat which airs Thursdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.

Zone 4 High School Sports Report

The school year starts this week. Manitoba High Schools Athletic Association executive director Chad Falk will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports Report which airs Wednesdays at…

Regals Capture Border Baseball League Title

The Baldur Regals are 2018 Border Baseball League champions. The Regals plated single runs in the top of the 1st, 3rd & 4th innings and defeated the Morden Mohawks 3-0 Tuesday night at Buhler Field…

Flyers Start MJHL Preseason With A Win

The Winkler Flyers kicked off their 2018-2019 preseason campaign with a 3-0 win over the visiting Neepawa Natives on Tuesday night. Marcus Dewey scored twice, Mike Heppner had a pair of assists and…

Off The Tee

Steve Bannatyne will be inducted into the Manitoba Golf Hall of Fame later this month The Manitoba Golf Hall of Fame welcomes a new class of inductees later this month. Hall of Fame president Don…

Border Baseball League Report

The Baldur Regals and Morden Mohawks are tied at a game a piece going into Game 3 of the Border Baseball League final. Regals infielder Darrick Jones will join Nolan Kehler on the Border Baseball…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Saturday, September 8th

CFL
Saskatchewan 32 Winnipeg 27
Hamilton 36 Toronto 25
Edmonton 48 Calgary 42 

MJHL
Exhibition
Steinbach 6 Winkler 4

WHL
Exhibition
Regina 4 Brandon 3 (SO)

Major League Baseball
American League
Cleveland 9 Toronto 8
Oakland 8 Texas 6
Houston 5 Boston 3
Tampa Bay 10 Baltimore 5
Kansas City 4 Minnesota 1
Los Angeles 12 Chicago 3
New York 4 Seattle 2
National League
Pittsburgh 5 Miami 1
Cincinnati 7 San Diego 2
New York 10 Philadelphia 5
Milwaukee 4 San Francisco 3
Colorado 4 Los Angeles 2
Atlanta 5 Arizona 4 (10 innings)
1st game: Washington 10 Chicago 3
2nd game: Chicago at Washington, 5:35 p.m.
Interleague
Detroit 4 St. Louis 3

Sunday, September 9th

NFL
Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Buffalo at Baltimore, 12 p.m.
Houston at New England, 12 p.m.
Tennessee at Miami, 12 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Dallas at Carolina, 3:25 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
Seattle at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Chicago at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m.

Manitoba Major Soccer League
8th Division
SC Riot vs Rebellion North FC
@ Winkler, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
Cleveland at Toronto, 12:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
New York at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 7:08 p.m.
National League
Philadelphia at New York, 12:10 p.m.
Miami at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.
Interleague
St. Louis at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login