Playoff Time at the Scotties



The rock throwing began Wednesday with 16 teams all after the same goal – win the 2018 Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Killarney.



After the completion of the round robin 12 of those teams are heading home and four are staying.



Kerri Einarson of East St. Paul finished first in the Red Group with a perfect 7 and 0 record.



Darcy Robertson of the Assiniboine Memorial Curling Club was next at 6 and 1.



Einarson won her round robin finale defeating Barb Spencer of Assiniboine Memorial 7-4. That ended the former three-time champions quest for a tiebreaker.



Jennifer Jones of St. Vital finished in first place in the Black Group with a 6 and 1 record.



Joelle Brown of Charleswood, who beat Jones in the round robin, could have finished first but lost her round robin finale 7-4 to Alyssa Calvert of Carberry.

The playoffs begin at 7 p.m.



Einarson and Jones meet in the 1-1 page playoff game.

The winner advances to the final Sunday afternoon.

Robertson and Brown square off in the 2-2 game.