Powell, McCallum & Thiessen Named to Team Toba

Pembina Valley Hawks captain Kaila Powell, Makenzie McCallum of Morden and Rebecca Thiessen of Morris will play for Team Manitoba at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer.

Powell has three goals and 14 assists in 38 games for the Hawks this season.

McCallum and Thiessen are both playing for prep hockey teams this year.

McCallum, who is with the Pursuit of Excellence in Kelowna, British Columbia, played for Team Manitoba at the 2018 National U18 Women's Hockey Championship.

Thiessen plays for Balmoral Hall in Winnipeg and has two goals and four assists in 15 games with the Blazers this season.

 

Clayton Dreger asked Team Manitoba head coach Reid Sloan to talk about his Canada Games U18 squad

 

photo courtesy Alieta Meikle

Sunday, January 13th

SEMHL
Morden at Warren, 3 p.m.
Carman at Portage, 3 p.m.
Altona at Winkler, 6:30 p.m.

MMJHL
Pembina Valley vs St. James
@ Wpg, 2:45 p.m.

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Pembina Valley vs Parkland
@ Dauphin, 1:30 p.m.
Central Plains vs Norman
@ Thompson, 1:30 p.m.
Eastman at Brandon, 1:30 p.m.
Kenora at Wpg Bruins, 12:45 p.m.
Southwest at Wpg Wild, 1:30 p.m.
Yellowhead vs Interlake
@ Shoal Lake, 2:30 p.m.

MFMHL
Pembina Valley at Wpg Avros, 1 p.m.

Manitoba AAA Bantam Hockey League
Pembina Valley at Brandon, 1:45 p.m.

World U18 Women's Hockey Championship
@ Obihiro, Japan
Gold Medal Game
Canada 3 United States 2 (OT)

WHL
Brandon at Swift Current, 4 p.m.

NHL
Nashville at Carolina, 11:30 a.m.
Anaheim at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 5 p.m.
Florida at Vancouver, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

NFL
AFC Divisional Round
L.A. Chargers at New England, 12:05 p.m.
NFC Divisional Round
Philadelphia at New Orleans, 3:40 p.m.

NBA
Toronto at Washington, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York, 12 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 2:30 p.m.
Houston at Orlando, 5 p.m.
Golden State at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 12th

MJHL
Swan Valley 6 Winkler 1
Wpg Blues 3 Steinbach 1
Dauphin 5 Selkirk 4
OCN 4 Neepawa 0
Portage 6 Waywayseecappo 3

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Brandon 2 Pembina Valley 1
Central Plains 6 Norman 1
Yellowhead 7 Eastman 6 (OT)
Wpg Wild 5 Kenora 3
Southwest 5 Wpg Bruins 4 (OT)
Interlake 3 Parkland 1  

MFMHL
Interlake 2 Pembina Valley 1

World U18 Women's Hockey Championship
@ Obihiro, Japan
Semifinal
Canada 4 Russia 3 (OT)

WHL
Brandon 3 Moose Jaw 2

AHL
Laval 6 Manitoba 5 (SO)

NHL
N.Y. Rangers 2 N.Y. Islanders 1
New Jersey 3 Philadelphia 2
Tampa Bay 5 Buffalo 3
Boston 3Toronto 2
Montreal 3 Colorado 0
Columbus 2 Washington 1 (OT)
Detroit 5 Minnesota 2
Vegas 4 Chicago 3 (OT)
St. Louis 3 Dallas 1
Arizona 3 Edmonton 2
San Jose 4 Ottawa 1 
Los Angeles 5 Pittsburgh 2 

NFL
AFC Divisional Round
Kansas City 31 Indianapolis 13
NFC Divisional Round
L.A. Rams 30 Dallas 22

NBA
Detroit 109 L.A. Clippers 104
Miami 112 Memphis 108
Orlando 105 Boston 103
Minnesota 110 New Orleans 106
Oklahoma City 122 San Antonio 112
Phoenix 102 Denver 93
Utah 110 Chicago 102 
Sacramento 104 Charlotte 97 

