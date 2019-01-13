Powell, McCallum & Thiessen Named to Team Toba



Pembina Valley Hawks captain Kaila Powell, Makenzie McCallum of Morden and Rebecca Thiessen of Morris will play for Team Manitoba at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer.

Powell has three goals and 14 assists in 38 games for the Hawks this season.

McCallum and Thiessen are both playing for prep hockey teams this year.

McCallum, who is with the Pursuit of Excellence in Kelowna, British Columbia, played for Team Manitoba at the 2018 National U18 Women's Hockey Championship.

Thiessen plays for Balmoral Hall in Winnipeg and has two goals and four assists in 15 games with the Blazers this season.

Clayton Dreger asked Team Manitoba head coach Reid Sloan to talk about his Canada Games U18 squad



photo courtesy Alieta Meikle