Derek Gingera had two goals and two assists and Darren Bestland had a goal and three helpers as the South East Prairie Thunder defeated the Elsipogtog Hawks 6-2 Tuesday at the 2018 Allan Cup in Rosetown.

"I think it was a really good battle," said Thunder forward Del Cowan who also scored twice. "The first two periods were back and forth and very even. In the third I think we were just able to capitalize on our scoring chances. It's not like they didn't get scoring chances but  we were just able to find the back of the net in the third. It was nice to see some offence."

Tyler Dittmer also scored for the Prairie Thunder who put the game away with four unanswered third period goals.

Matt Stefanishion and Max St. Cyr replied for the Atlantic representatives.

The Hawks play their preliminary round finale today (5 p.m.) against the Bethune Bulldogs.

South East goaltender Steve Christie stopped 28 of the 30 shots he faced.

The Prairie Thunder finished the preliminary round with a win and a tie.

South East head coach Dustin Hughes feels his team is trending in the right direction in Saskatchewan.

"I had the pleasure of playing here a few years ago when I used to play with the Thunder. We had success here and we're looking at hopefully taking some steps in the right direction and so far we've been taking those steps. Hopefully that continues."

The Prairie Thunder, who will find out tonight if they play in the quarterfinals on Thursday or have a bye to the semifinals on Friday, have scheduled a short practice session for today in Saskatoon.


Tuesday, April 10th

WHL
Eastern Conference
Brandon 5 Lethbridge 4
(Hurricanes lead best of 7 semifinal 2-1)

Allan Cup
@ Rosetown, Sk.
Preliminary Round
SE Prairie Thunder 6 Elsipogtog 2

Major League Baseball
American League
Toronto 2 Baltimore 1
Tampa Bay 6 Chicago 5
Cleveland 2 Detroit 1
Boston 14 New York 1
Los Angeles 11 Texas 1
Minnesota 4 Houston 1
Seattle 8 Kansas City 3
National League
Pittsburgh 8 Chicago 5
Washington 4 Atlanta 1
Philadelphia 6 Cincinnati 1
New York 8 Miami 6
St. Louis 5 Milwaukee 3 (11 innings)
San Diego 5 Colorado 2
San Francisco 5 Arizona 4
Interleague
L.A. Dodgers 4 Oakland 0

NBA
Charlotte 119 Indiana 93
Philadelphia 121 Atlanta 113
Washington 113 Boston 101
Phoenix 124 Dallas 97
Utah 119 Golden State 79
Houston 105 L.A. Lakers 99

Wednesday, April 11th

WHL
Eastern Conference
Lethbridge at Brandon, 7 p.m.
(Hurricanes lead best of 7 semifinal 2-1)

NHL
Western Conference
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 9 p.m.
(1st games in best of 7 quarterfinals)
Eastern Conference
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
(1st game in series)

Major League Baseball
American League
Houston at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
New York at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
National League
Atlanta at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 12:15 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
New York at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Interleague
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

NBA
Denver at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.
New York at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Boston, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Utah at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
Houston at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m.
(end of regular season schedule)

