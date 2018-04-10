Prairie Thunder Pick Up a Point in Allan Cup Opener

Details
The South East Prairie Thunder didn't lose their preliminary round opener at the 2018 Allan Cup in Rosetown, Saskatchewan.

But the two-time champions didn't get a win either.

The Prairie Thunder and Bethune Bulldogs skated to a 2-2 tie Monday.

"I thought for two periods we were pretty good and then I thought Bethune turned it on in the third and we kind of held on a little bit," said South East captain Ryan Bonni. "Probably a pretty entertaining game for the fans,"

Brennan Bosch opened the scoring for the Saskatchewan representatives as he beat Prairie Thunder goaltender Steve Christie 3:15 into the first period.

Shortly after Tyler Dittmer and Del Cowan scored two minutes apart to give South East a 2-1 lead which the Prairie Thunder held on to until Drew George potted the equalizer with 6:40 remaining in regulation.

Neither team scored in overtime.

South East will play its final preliminary round game today (5 pm.) against the Elsipogtog Hawks who are representing the Atlantic region.

"We've just got to be smarter," said Dittmer when asked what the game plan is for Tuesday. "We know the other teams have played together all year and their going to get chances. We just got to be strong defensively and hopefully sneak out a win and then a day off to practice and work on some stuff."


Monday, April 9th

Allan Cup
@ Rosetown, Sk.
Preliminary Round
SE Prairie Thunder 2 Bethune 2 (tie)

Major League Baseball
American League
Toronto 7 Baltimore 1
Tampa Bay 5 Chicago 4
Cleveland 2 Detroit 0
Los Angeles 8 Texas 3
Houston 2 Minnesota 0
Kansas City 10 Seattle 0
National League
Washington 2 Atlanta 0
Milwaukee 5 St. Louis 4 (10 innings)
Philadelphia 6 Cincinnati 5
New York 4 Miami 2
San Diego 7 Colorado 6
Arizona 2 San Francisco 1
Pittsburgh at Chicago (ppd)

NBA
Toronto 108 Detroit 98
Brooklyn 114 Chicago 105
Oklahoma City 115 Miami 93
Cleveland 123 New York 109
Minnesota 113 Memphis 94
Orlando 86 Milwaukee 102
San Antonio 98 Sacramento 85
Denver 88 Portland 82
New Orleans 113 L.A. Clippers 100

Tuesday, April 10th

WHL
Eastern Conference
Lethbridge at Brandon, 7 p.m.
(Hurricanes lead best of 7 semifinal 2-0)

Allan Cup
@ Rosetown, Sk.
Preliminary Round
SE Prairie Thunder vs Elsipogtog, 5 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
New York at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
National League
Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
New York at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago, 1:20 p.m.
Interleague
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

NBA
Charlotte at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Utah, 8 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

