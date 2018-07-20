Provincial 18U AA & Senior AA All-Stars Championships

Details
Two more Baseball Manitoba Provincial AA Championships take place this weekend. The 18U championship is in Altona. Winkler is representing South Central. The Bisons are the host team. The Border Baseball League All-Stars are the defending Provincial Senior AA All-Stars champions. That provincial championship is in Stonewall.

 

Draw & Results
Provincial 18U AA Baseball Championship @ Altona

 

Provincial Senior AA All-Stars Baseball Championship @ Quarry Park in Stonewall


Friday, July 20th

CFL
BC at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

MJBL
Quarterfinal
Pembina Valley vs Carillon
@ Morden, 7 p.m.
Altona at Elmwood, 8 p.m.
(1st games in best of 3 series)

Baseball Manitoba
Provincial Championships
18U AA @ Altona
Senior AA All-Stars @ Stonewall

American Baseball Association
Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 7:02 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
Baltimore at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
St. Louis at Chicago, 1:20 p.m
San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Interleague
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
San Fransisco at Oakland, 8:35 p.m.

 

Thursday, July 19th

CFL
Saskatchewan 31 Hamilton 20

MJBL
Quarterfinals
St. Boniface 4 Interlake 1
Elmwood at Altona (ppd)
(1st games in best of 3 series)

American Baseball Association
Sioux Falls 10 Winnipeg 8

Major League Baseball
National League
Chicago 9 St. Louis 6

