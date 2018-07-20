Provincial 18U AA & Senior AA All-Stars Championships

Two more Baseball Manitoba Provincial AA Championships take place this weekend. The 18U championship is in Altona. Winkler is representing South Central. The Bisons are the host team. The Border Baseball League All-Stars are the defending Provincial Senior AA All-Stars champions. That provincial championship is in Stonewall.
Draw & Results
Provincial 18U AA Baseball Championship @ Altona
Provincial Senior AA All-Stars Baseball Championship @ Quarry Park in Stonewall
