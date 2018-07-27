Baseball Manitoba’s Provincial 18U AAA Baseball Championship takes place this weekend at Charleswood Park in Winnipeg.
South Central is in Pool B with Winnipeg South, Pembina Hills and North Winnipeg.
Pool A consists of Bonivital, St. James, Carillon and Oil Dome.
The winner will represent Manitoba at the Nationals in Fort McMurray, Alberta from August 16th – 19th.
Provincial 18U AAA Baseball Championship draw & results
https://pembinavalleyonline.com/local-sports/provincial-18u-aaa-championship#sigProIdab50257489