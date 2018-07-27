Provincial 18U AAA Championship

Details
Baseball Manitoba’s Provincial 18U AAA Baseball Championship takes place this weekend at Charleswood Park in Winnipeg.

South Central is in Pool B with Winnipeg South, Pembina Hills and North Winnipeg.

Pool A consists of Bonivital, St. James, Carillon and Oil Dome.

The winner will represent Manitoba at the Nationals in Fort McMurray, Alberta from August 16th – 19th.

 

Provincial 18U AAA Baseball Championship draw & results



Friday, July 27th

CFL
Toronto at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Border Baseball League
Winkler at Pilot Mound, 7 p.m.
(best of 5 quarterfinal tied 2-2)

MJBL
St. Boniface at St. James, 7 p.m.
(best of 5 semifinal tied 1-1)

Baseball Manitoba
Provincial Championships
18U AAA
@ Charleswood Park in Wpg

American Baseball Association
Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
Minnesota at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m.
Kansas City at New York (ppd)
Tampa Bay at Baltimore (ppd)
National League
New York at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
Interleague
Oakland at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Saturday, July 28th

MJBL
St. James at St. Boniface, 1 p.m.
(game 4 in best of 5 semifinal)

Baseball Manitoba
Provincial Championships
18U AAA
@ Charleswood Park in Wpg

American Baseball Association
Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
Kansas City at New York, 12:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 8:07 p.m.
National League
Chicago at St. Louis, 3:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
New York at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 8:05 p.m.
Interleague
Oakland at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

