Provincial AA Baseball Championship Weekend



Three Baseball Manitoba Provincial AA Championships take place this weekend. The 11U championship is in Morden, the 13U championship is at Optimist Park in Winnipeg and the 15U championship is at East St. Paul. Winkler is representing South Central in Morden. The Blue Jays are the host team. Morden qualified for the provincials at Optimist Park and Altona and Winkler are at the provincials at East St. Paul.

Draw & Results

Provincial 11U AA Baseball Championship @ Morden

Provincial 13U AA Baseball Championship @ Optimist Park in Wpg

Provincial 15U AA Baseball Championship @ East St. Paul



