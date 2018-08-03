Details
Category: Local Sports


Baseball Manitoba’s Provincial 13U & 15U AAA Baseball Championships take place this weekend.

The 13U AAA championship is at West St. Paul.

South Central is in Pool B with Winnipeg South, North Winnipeg, Carillon & Oil Dome.

The Provincial champion, finalist and third place team will attend the Western/National 13U championship in Brandon August 16-19.

The 15U AAA championship is at Optimist Park in Winnipeg

South Central is in Pool A with Pembina Hills, Carillon, North Winnipeg and Bonivital.

The winner will represent Manitoba at the Nationals in Oshawa from August 23-26.

 

Provincial 13U AAA Baseball Championship draw & results

 

Provincial 15U AAA Baseball Championship draw & results

 

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://pembinavalleyonline.com/local-sports/provincial-aaa-championship-weekend#sigProId3baccdc576

 

