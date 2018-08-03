Baseball Manitoba’s Provincial 13U & 15U AAA Baseball Championships take place this weekend.
The 13U AAA championship is at West St. Paul.
South Central is in Pool B with Winnipeg South, North Winnipeg, Carillon & Oil Dome.
The Provincial champion, finalist and third place team will attend the Western/National 13U championship in Brandon August 16-19.
The 15U AAA championship is at Optimist Park in Winnipeg
South Central is in Pool A with Pembina Hills, Carillon, North Winnipeg and Bonivital.
The winner will represent Manitoba at the Nationals in Oshawa from August 23-26.
Provincial 13U AAA Baseball Championship draw & results
Provincial 15U AAA Baseball Championship draw & results
https://pembinavalleyonline.com/local-sports/provincial-aaa-championship-weekend#sigProId3baccdc576