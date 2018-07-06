Provincial Baseball Championship Weekend



Three Baseball Manitoba Provincial A Championships take place this weekend. The 11U championship is in Hamiota, the 13U championship is in Ile des Chenes and the 15U championship is in Rosenort. Carman was to represent South Central in Hamiota but the Rangers were disqualified because their coaches were not properly certified for the championship. Morden qualified for the provincials in Ile des Chenes and Altona and Carman are at the provincials in Rosenort. Rosenort is the host team.

Draw & Results

Provincial 11U Baseball Championship @ Hamiota

Provincial 13U Baseball Championship @ Ile des Chenes

Provincial 15U Baseball Championship @ Rosenort





