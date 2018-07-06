Provincial Baseball Championship Weekend

Details
Three Baseball Manitoba Provincial A Championships take place this weekend. The 11U championship is in Hamiota, the 13U championship is in Ile des Chenes and the 15U championship is in Rosenort. Carman was to represent South Central in Hamiota but the Rangers were disqualified because their coaches were not properly certified for the championship. Morden qualified for the provincials in Ile des Chenes and Altona and Carman are at the provincials in Rosenort. Rosenort is the host team.

 

Draw & Results
Provincial 11U Baseball Championship @ Hamiota

 

Provincial 13U Baseball Championship @ Ile des Chenes

 

Provincial 15U Baseball Championship @ Rosenort



Saturday, July 7th

CFL
B.C. at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto 20 Edmonton 17

MJBL
All-Star Game @ Morden, 2 p.m.

Baseball Manitoba
Provincial "A" Championships
11U @ Hamiota
13U @ Ile des Chenes
15U @ Rosenort

American Baseball Association
Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
New York 8 Toronto 5
Minnesota 5 Baltimore 4
Houston 12 Chicago 6
Oakland 6 Cleveland 3
Detroit 7 Texas 2
Boston at Kansas City, 6:15 p.m.
National League
Chicago 8 Cincinnati 7
Philadelphia 3 Pittsburgh 2
St. Louis 3 San Francisco 2
Atlanta 5 Milwaukee 1
Miami at Washington, 6:15 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
Interleague
Colorado 5 Seattle 1
Tampa Bay 3 N.Y. Mets 0
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 6:15 p.m.

Sunday, July 8th

MJBL
St. Boniface at Altona
d/h 3:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Border Baseball League
Clearwater at Pilot Mound, 2 p.m.
Winkler at Pilot Mound, 6 p.m.

Baseball Manitoba
Provincial "A" Championships
11U @ Hamiota
13U @ Ile des Chenes
15U @ Rosenort

American Baseball Association
Winnipeg at Fargo-Moorhead, 1 p.m.

MLB
American League
New York at Toronto, 12:07 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Chicago at Houston, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.
National League
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 12:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago, 1:20 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Interleague
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 7:08 p.m.

