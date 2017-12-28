Provincial Junior Curling Championships

The SEMHL Report The Christmas break begins this weekend. Commissioner Wayne Deschouwer will join Clayton Dreger on the SEMHL report which airs Fridays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.

The Flyers Report Winkler won its last game before the Christmas break in dramatic fashion over the defending MJHL champion Portage Terriers. Head coach Ken Pearson will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which…

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report The Barons finished fourth at the Provincial "A" Varsity Boys High School Volleyball Championship in Brandon. St. Paul's coach Craig Baron will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports…

This Week in Curling It's been a busy curling season for the chair of the Board of Governors of Curling Canada. Resby Coutts will join Clayton Dreger on This Week in Curling which airs Tuesdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m.…

Zodiacs Capture Iceplex Tourney The Garden Valley Zodiacs are champions of the Bell MTS Iceplex Hockey Tournament. The Zodiacs, who started the tournament four years ago, went 3-0-1 this past weekend in Winnipeg. GVC defeated…

The Hawks Report Pembina Valley played road games in Brandon and Dauphin this past weekend. Head coach Rylan Price will join Clayton Dreger on the Hawks report which airs Mondays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM…

Aces Win 50th Anniversary Winter Classic Over Cougars Kirby Sawatzky scored four times as the Miller Aces won the Zone 4 High School Hockey League's 50th anniversary Winter Classic 8-3 over the Carman Cougars Sunday afternoon in Rosenfeld. "They were…

Jets Answer Back Less than 24 hours after being shutout in St. Louis, the Winnipeg Jets returned the favour Sunday night at Bell MTS Place. Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves as Winnipeg defeated the Blues 4-0. Adam…

Flyers Down Terriers In Thrilling Fashion The Winkler Flyers erased a four goal deficit in the third period in a thrilling 5-4 shootout win over the visiting Portage Terriers on Saturday night, in their final game before the MJHL Christmas…

The SEMHL Report The Royals have one road game left in 2017. Winkler coach Alex Krahn will join Clayton Dreger on the SEMHL report which airs Fridays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.

Aces & Cougars Ready to Drop the Puck on Winter Classic It is without a doubt the highlight of the Zone 4 High School Hockey League's 50th anniversary season and it takes place this weekend. The Miller Aces and Carman Cougars, who were charter members…

Flyers Hit A Snag In Portage A bad start to the second period did the Flyers in on Friday night, as the Orange and Black dropped a 5-2 decision on the road to the Portage Terriers. Tied 2-2 after 20 minutes, the Flyers gave up…

Odlum Commits To Minot State Jamie Odlum will be taking her softball talents to Minot State next season. "I'm pretty happy about it and relieved that I finally got a school to go to," said Odlum. "Not just that, but it's the…

The Flyers Report Winkler shutout the Waywayseecappo Wolverines and lost to the OCN Blizzard at the MJHL Showcase. Head coach Ken Pearson will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which airs Thursdays at 11:35…