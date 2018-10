Provincial Rural High School Soccer Championships

@ Swan River

Girls Semifinals

Northlands Parkway (Winkler) vs Lorette, 11 a.m.

Stonewall vs Minnedosa, 11 a.m.

Quarterfinals

Minnedosa 3 Garden Valley 2 (PK)

Lorette 1 Neepawa 0

Northlands Parkway 4 R.D. Parker (Thompson) 0

Stonewall 3 Morden 0

Play-In Games

R.D. Parker 5 Niverville 0

Morden 3 Swan Valley 0

Consolation Semifinals

Swan Valley vs R.D. Parker, 9 a.m.

Niverville vs Morden, 9 a.m.

Quarterfinals

Swan Valley 2 Neepawa 0

Niverville 3 Garden Valley 0



Boys Semifinals

Garden Valley vs Niverville, 11 a.m.

Morden vs Steinbach Regional, 11 a.m.

Quarterfinals

Niverville 4 MacGregor 3

Steinbach Regional 5 Swan Valley 2

Morden 3 Stonewall 3

Garden Valley 2 Miller Collegiate (Altona) 0

Play-In Game

Miller 7 R.D. Parker 1

Consolation Semifinals

Miller vs MacGregor, 9 a.m.

Stonewall vs Swan Valley, 9 a.m.

Quarterfinals

Swan Valley 1 R.D. Parker 0