Regals Capture Border Baseball League Title

The Baldur Regals are 2018 Border Baseball League champions.

The Regals plated single runs in the top of the 1st, 3rd & 4th innings and defeated the Morden Mohawks 3-0 Tuesday night at Buhler Field in the deciding fifth game of the final.

"This feels great," said winning pitcher Jordan Wickens. "We knew coming in that they were a tough team to beat at home. I just had to go out and trust my defense and just throw strikes."

Wickens went all seven innings and scattered seven hits while striking out six.

"I wasn't trying to strike everybody out, just get the ball into play and my defense is going to do the rest for me."

The Mohawks, who had won the W.G. (Gerry) Coulthard trophy, four of the last five years, grounded into three 6-4-3 double plays and were 0-6 with runners in scoring position in the season finale.

"I think our bats kind of went cold at the wrong time," said Morden manager Brent Laverty who watched his ball club lose at home for the first time in 2018. "Couldn't get that key base hit to open the floodgates. That's something we were able to do all regular season. Had guys on base and we'd get that key hit and score two, three runs. It relaxs everybody. The longer you go without scoring, the more tight everybody gets and that's ultimately what led to our downfall today."

The Regals kept their season alive and forced game five thanks to a 10-8 victory over the Mohawks Monday night in Baldur.

"I always say that momentum doesn't necessarily carry over game-to-game but it definitely gave us a bit more confidence coming into tonight," said Regals catcher Darrick Jones. "We knew it was going to be a battle. That's a good team over there. We just knew that if we played well, that we'd give ourselves a chance, and that's what we did tonight."

This is Baldur's first Border Baseball League title since the Regals run of six straight championships came to an end in 2013.


