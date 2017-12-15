Rough Opening 20 Costs Jets



Giving up three unanswered first period goals was just too deep of a hole to dig out from as the Winnipeg Jets lost 5-1 to the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night at Bell MTS Place.

Vinnie Hinostroza, Tommy Wingels and Nick Schmaltz did the damage in the opening 20 minutes for the Blackhawks who won their fourth straight game.

Nikolaj Ehlers had the lone goal for the Jets as he potted his 15th of the season on the power play 5:35 into the third period.

Ehlers said the Hawks didn't give them many clear cut opportunities.

"They're blocking everything. I think at times we waited too long to shot the puck instead of just getting it to the net. They were getting set and they were able to get into the shooting lanes. That's something that we need to do better."

Patrick Kane and Michal Kempny also scored for Chicago.

Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford made 27 saves while Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck stopped 25 shots.

The Jets (18-9-5), who have just one win in their last five games, play in St. Louis on Saturday and then host the Blues on Sunday.



photos courtesy Ray Peters



