Round Robin Ends Today at Scotties

2019 Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts

@ Gimli

Saturday, January 26th

Draw #13 8:30 a.m.

Tracy Fleury, East St. Paul vs Jennifer Clark-Rouire, Miami

Darcy Robertson, Assiniboine Memorial vs Kristy Watling, Fort Rouge

Laura Burtnyk, Assiniboine Memorial vs Alyssa Calvert, Brandon

Terry Ursel, Arden vs Tiffany McLean, Brandon

Draw #14 12:15 p.m.

Kerri Einarson, Gimli vs Beth Peterson, Assiniboine Memorial

Barb Spencer, Assiniboine Memorial vs Allison Flaxey, Granite

Rebecca Lamb, Stonewall vs Abby Ackland, Assiniboine Memorial

Lisa Hale, Dauphin vs Joelle Brown, Charleswood

Round Robin Standings

Asham Group

Einarson & Peterson 5-1

Ackland 4-2

Flaxey & Spencer 3-3

Brown 2-4

Hale & Lamb 1-5

Asham Express Group

Robertson 6-0

Fleury 5-1

Clark-Rouire, Watling & Burtnyk 3-3

Calvert 2-4

Ursel & McLean 1-5