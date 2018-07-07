Rural Wins MJBL All-Star Game

Details
Bragging rights belong to the Rural All-Stars who defeated the City 13-12 in the 2018 Manitoba Junior Baseball League All-Star game Saturday at Buhler Park in Morden.

Rural plated eight runs with two out in the bottom of the fifth inning and scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth.

The Rural All-Stars consisted of players from the Pembina Valley Orioles, Altona Bisons, Brandon Marlins and Interlake Blue Jays.

The City All-Stars included players from the Elmwood Giants, St. James A’s, St. Boniface Legionaires and Carillon Sultans.

Pembina Valley’s Mack Hamm, who was named the Rural Player of the Game, drove in four runs – three with a bases clearing triple in the fifth and Orioles centre fielder Donovan Fehr knocked in the go-ahead run in the sixth.


Rural
Pembina Valley Orioles: Donovan Fehr, Seth Staple, Mack Hamm, Robi Lewarne & Bobby Matuszewski

Altona Bisons: Noah Letkeman & Dawson Rempel

Brandon Marlins: Mitch Lyall, Ashton Anderson, Marshal Burgess, Jordan Robertson & Bradley Schoonbaert

Interlake Blue Jays: Ben Anderson, Ryan Moroz, Derek Petrasko, Baily Proctor & Brennan Cheasley

 

City
Elmwood Giants: Riley Trager, Aiden Brook, Jayson Brooks, Evan Funk & Brett Boudreau

St. James A’s: Troy Martynuik, Wyatt Kemball, Brady Allen, Austin Pistawka & Troy Kemball

St. Boniface Legionaires: Jared Gabrielle, Nathan Agar, Jeremie Pantel, Chad Picton & Adam Senden

Carillon Sultans: Noah Vogt, Liam Lenton, Cody Bartel & Marcus Renaud


