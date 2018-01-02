Details
Category: Local Sports

She's the number one ranked female Pickleball player in the Country.

Rose Sawatzky of Morden has been playing the game for the past two years and has risen up the ranks ever since she started.

Sawatzky has competed in 10 tournaments since picking up the sport and has captured 10 gold medals along the way.

Another recent accomplishment by Sawatzky was being sponsored by Manta World Sport.

"They provide me with all my gear," said Sawatzky. "They support schools, activities, and will travel to different provinces to help people get more engaged in the sport."

Sawatzky said her ranking is a 4.0 and the highest ranking in Canada is 5.0.

It's her plan to attend tournaments in Arizona, Georgia Utah, Morden (March 10th), Regina, Saskatoon, and Nationals in Kamloops.

"I was in Arizona one year and the weather was really bad. All we could do is play volleyball or Pickleball and I didn't really know what Pickleball was. So, I decided I was going to go and join the sport," said Sawatzky.

Not only does Sawatzky enjoy playing the game, but is also working toward growing the game as much as possible by mentoring and providing Pickleball workshops.

The first such workshop is being held January 9-11th at the Emerado School with others possibly being scheduled in the future. She's been doing this by making herself available for people to contact her and she will then introduce them to the game and or help work on their skills to improve their game.

"Any age can join the group and it's really good exercise for the older crowd, who just want to get out, hit the ball, and get moving," said Sawatzky.

The energy and enthusiasm that Sawatzky brings to the sport makes her an ideal ambassador that the Pembina Valley region can be proud of.

Submit Sports News

More Local Sports

Sawatzky Ranked Number One In Canada

She's the number one ranked female Pickleball player in the Country. Rose Sawatzky of Morden has been playing the game for the past two years and has risen up the ranks ever since she started.…

Junior Champions

JT Ryan and Shea Bevan will represent Manitoba at the 2018 Canadian Junior Curling Championships in Shawinigan, Quebec after winning the provincials Sunday in Altona. Ryan, third Jacques Gauthier,…

Provincial Junior Curling Championships

The 2018 Canola Provincial Junior Curling Championships are being held at the Millennium Exhibition Centre in Altona. The round robin concludes Saturday afternoon. The top two teams in each pool…

Jets Beat Oilers But Lose Scheifele

Joel Armia scored twice as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 Wednesday night at Bell MTS Place in the hockey team's first game back from the Christmas break. Bryan Little and Kyle…

The Top Seeds for the Provincials

The 2018 Canola Manitoba Junior Curling Championships begin Boxing Day at the Millennium Exhibition Centre in Altona. 16 junior men's teams and 16 junior women's teams will compete for the right to…

Olympians

Three Manitobans will play hockey for Canada at the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea. Jocelyne Larocque and Bailey Bram of Ste. Anne and Brigette Lacquette of Mallard were named to…

Zone 4 Holiday Matinees

The Morris Mavericks, Prairie Mountain Mustangs, Morden Thunder and Carman Cougars were winners on the final day before the Zone 4 High School Hockey League’s Christmas break. Mavericks 4 Aces 1 Ryan…

The SEMHL Report

The Christmas break begins this weekend. Commissioner Wayne Deschouwer will join Clayton Dreger on the SEMHL report which airs Fridays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.

The Flyers Report

Winkler won its last game before the Christmas break in dramatic fashion over the defending MJHL champion Portage Terriers. Head coach Ken Pearson will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which…

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

The Barons finished fourth at the Provincial "A" Varsity Boys High School Volleyball Championship in Brandon. St. Paul's coach Craig Baron will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports…

This Week in Curling

It's been a busy curling season for the chair of the Board of Governors of Curling Canada. Resby Coutts will join Clayton Dreger on This Week in Curling which airs Tuesdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m.…

Zodiacs Capture Iceplex Tourney

The Garden Valley Zodiacs are champions of the Bell MTS Iceplex Hockey Tournament. The Zodiacs, who started the tournament four years ago, went 3-0-1 this past weekend in Winnipeg. GVC defeated…

The Hawks Report

Pembina Valley played road games in Brandon and Dauphin this past weekend. Head coach Rylan Price will join Clayton Dreger on the Hawks report which airs Mondays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM…

Aces Win 50th Anniversary Winter Classic Over Cougars

Kirby Sawatzky scored four times as the Miller Aces won the Zone 4 High School Hockey League's 50th anniversary Winter Classic 8-3 over the Carman Cougars Sunday afternoon in Rosenfeld. "They were…

Jets Answer Back

Less than 24 hours after being shutout in St. Louis, the Winnipeg Jets returned the favour Sunday night at Bell MTS Place. Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves as Winnipeg defeated the Blues 4-0. Adam…

Flyers Down Terriers In Thrilling Fashion

The Winkler Flyers erased a four goal deficit in the third period in a thrilling 5-4 shootout win over the visiting Portage Terriers on Saturday night, in their final game before the MJHL Christmas…

The SEMHL Report

The Royals have one road game left in 2017. Winkler coach Alex Krahn will join Clayton Dreger on the SEMHL report which airs Fridays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.

Aces & Cougars Ready to Drop the Puck on Winter Classic

It is without a doubt the highlight of the Zone 4 High School Hockey League's 50th anniversary season and it takes place this weekend. The Miller Aces and Carman Cougars, who were charter members…

Flyers Hit A Snag In Portage

A bad start to the second period did the Flyers in on Friday night, as the Orange and Black dropped a 5-2 decision on the road to the Portage Terriers. Tied 2-2 after 20 minutes, the Flyers gave up…

Odlum Commits To Minot State

Jamie Odlum will be taking her softball talents to Minot State next season. "I'm pretty happy about it and relieved that I finally got a school to go to," said Odlum. "Not just that, but it's the…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Tuesday, January 2nd

World Junior Hockey Championship
@ Buffalo
Quarterfinals
Finland vs Czech Republic, 11 a.m.
Canada vs Switzerland, 3 p.m.
Sweden vs Slovakia, 5 p.m.
United States vs Russia, 7 p.m.

NHL
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
New Jersey at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Florida at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Vegas, 9 p.m.

NBA
Portland at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday, January 1st

NHL
Winter Classic
@ Citi Field in New York
N.Y. Rangers 3 Buffalo 2 (OT)

NBA
Toronto 131 Milwaukee 127 (OT)
Brooklyn 98 Orlando 95
Portland 124 Chicago 120 (OT)
Minnesota 114 L.A. Lakers 96

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local Sports

The Flyers Report

Rough Opening 20 Costs Jets

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

Bad Breaks Sink Flyers At Showcase

This Week in Curling

Flyers Shutout Wolverines At Showcase

Jets Back in the Win Column

The Hawks Report

Kehler Signs With Kings

The SEMHL Report

The Flyers Report

Working Towards the Winter Games

Zone 4 High School Sports Report

Flyers Blanked By Visiting Blues

This Week in Curling

The Hawks Report

Winkler Stumbles At Home

Provincial High School Varsity Volleyball Championships - Day 3

Winning Streak at Home Continues

Flyers Remain In First Place After Win In Selkirk

Local Sports Archives

Community Events

18
Dec
2017
FREE JUMP - Job Education & Mentoring Program - Classes Starting Soon!!!

18 December 2017 - 14 January 2018, 12:00 am - 6:00 am

Segue Career Options, Winkler





03
Jan
2018
Altona Curling Club Fish Fry

03 January 2018 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Rhineland Pioneer Centre





03
Jan
2018
Winkler Flyers @ Virden Oil Capitals

03 January 2018 7:30 pm

Tundra Oil & Gas Place





04
Jan
2018
Annual General Meeting at the Pembina Threshermens Museum

04 January 2018 7:00 pm

Pembina Threshermen's Museum (PTM)





05
Jan
2018
Miami Curling Club Men's and Ladies' Bonspiel

05 January 2018 - 08 January 2018, 6:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Miami Curling Club





06
Jan
2018
Winkler Flyers @ Dauphin Kings

06 January 2018 7:30 pm

Credit Union Place





07
Jan
2018
Winkler Flyers @ Waywayseecappo Wolverines

07 January 2018 4:00 pm

Waywayseecappo Arena Complex, Rossburn





Login