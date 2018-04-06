Second Place in the Central Belongs to the Jets



The Winnipeg Jets will finish in second place in the National Hockey League's Central Division.

Winnipeg's playoff position was finalized Thursday night when the division leading Nashville Predators clinched top spot thanks to a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals.

Shortly after the Jets finished off a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames at Bell MTS Place.

Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves for his 43rd victory which ties Tom Barrasso for most wins in a season by a United States born goaltender.

"What an accomplishment for him," said Winnipeg captain Blake Wheeler. "Things like that don't happen every year so you do enjoy them when they do happen. We're thrilled with how he played all year. He's given us a ton of confidence in our defensive zone. The mistakes we do make, he's making those big saves that maybe in past years we haven't gotten. For me, that's all the difference with our team this year. Really happy for him. I'm sure he's proud of himself. Hopefully we can get him one more next game if he plays. That would be a pretty cool thing to have for him."

Wheeler and Paul Stastny did the goal scoring for the home team.

Spencer Foo scored his first NHL goal for the Flames.

The Jets (51-20-10), who will face the Minnesota Wild in round one of the Stanley Cup playoffs, will play their regular season finale Saturday at Bell MTS Place against the Chicago Blackhawks.



photos courtesy Ray Peters



