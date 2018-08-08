Seven Track Medals in Edmonton

Details
Five track athletes from the Carman area, training under coach Lyle Myers, travelled to Edmonton to compete for Team Manitoba in the Tri-Province meet July 27th - 29th.

Marina Gross & Luke Phillips of Carman, Raagan Ricard of Mariapolis and Jaylyn Deurbrook & Haydn Lysiuk of Elm Creek made the trip to Alberta.

Lysiuk ran an impressive anchor leg and helped our province capture gold in the medley relay and also took silver in the 1200 meters and the 800 meters.

Gross won bronze in the 2000 meters.

Deurbrook captured bronze in high jump.

Ricard won bronze in 1200 meters & the Team Manitoba medley relay.

Coach Myers deserves a huge amount of credit for dedicating countless hours to train and support these athletes and continues to guide them in the upcoming Nationals meet to be held in Brandon August 11th - 13th.


photos courtesy Laurel Jorundson


Wednesday, August 8th

Winnipeg Women's Soccer League
2nd Division
SC Hurricanes vs Pink Flamingos
@ Wpg, 7:30 p.m.

Baseball Canada
Canada Cup (17U) Championship
@ Moncton
Round Robin
New Brunswick 6 Manitoba 3 

American Baseball Association
Cleburne at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
Texas 11 Seattle 7 
Detroit at Los Angeles, 3:07 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 7:10 p.m.
National League
New York 8 Cincinnati 0 
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Interleague
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday, August 9th

CFL
Edmonton at B.C., 9:00 p.m.

Baseball Canada
Canada Cup (17U) Championship
@ Moncton
Round Robin
Manitoba vs Prince Edward Island, 6:30 a.m.
Manitoba vs Alberta, 4 p.m.

Baseball Canada
Women's 21U Invitational Championship
@ Stonewall
Round Robin
Manitoba vs Ontario, 9 a.m.
Manitoba vs Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
Minnesota at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.
Texas at New York, 6:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
National League
Atlanta at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

