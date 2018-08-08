Seven Track Medals in Edmonton



Five track athletes from the Carman area, training under coach Lyle Myers, travelled to Edmonton to compete for Team Manitoba in the Tri-Province meet July 27th - 29th.

Marina Gross & Luke Phillips of Carman, Raagan Ricard of Mariapolis and Jaylyn Deurbrook & Haydn Lysiuk of Elm Creek made the trip to Alberta.

Lysiuk ran an impressive anchor leg and helped our province capture gold in the medley relay and also took silver in the 1200 meters and the 800 meters.

Gross won bronze in the 2000 meters.

Deurbrook captured bronze in high jump.

Ricard won bronze in 1200 meters & the Team Manitoba medley relay.

Coach Myers deserves a huge amount of credit for dedicating countless hours to train and support these athletes and continues to guide them in the upcoming Nationals meet to be held in Brandon August 11th - 13th.



photos courtesy Laurel Jorundson



